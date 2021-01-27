MADISON – Batesville traveled Tuesday to Madison to take part in the final dual meet of the regular season, with the girls winning and the boys losing.
“We’re definitely finishing strong this season with this victory on the women’s side. We’re just over a week away from the women’s sectional prelims and are definitely showing what we’re capable of,” BHS coach Greg McMullen said.
The Lady Bulldogs swam a few off and a few on events to prepare for the upcoming sectional meet.
“With the entry deadline this week, the final lineup decisions needed to be made tonight,” McMullen said. “And now that we have these last swims in, it’s time to load up the roster and make our final preparations.”
McMullen continued: “For the men, they still have about five weeks to go before they wrap up the season, so today was more about fine tuning some relay adjustments and using this meet as another training opportunity, as well as one that capitalizes on a highly competitive team.”
The Bulldogs would like to thank all of their families, friends and other supporters for encouraging them from afar this season as they close out the regular season and are excited to see what comes over the new team few weeks as the season wraps up.
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Madison 103, Batesville 61
Girls: Batesville 97, Madison 70
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
Sean Callahan — 50 free (24.26)
400 free relay (3:44.30) — Callahan, Will Johnson, Ciaran Tyrer, Ben Moster
Girls
Sonja Gaulin — 200 free (2:20.77); 100 free (1:02.72)
Maria Lopez — 200 IM (2:39.88)
Paige Oldham — 100 breast (1:25.37)
200 free relay (1:57.70) — Gaulin, Isabelle Wonnell, Lopez, Oldham
400 free relay (4:31.87) — Gaulin, Claire Sunderman, Lopez, Oldham
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs will visit Columbus North Feb. 4 and 6 for the girls sectional, while the boys will compete Feb. 18 and 20.
