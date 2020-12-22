MILAN – Batesville’s swim teams completed a sweep during a tri-meet last week at Milan, beating the host Indians and Oldenburg Academy.
“We swam extremely well," Batesville coach Greg McMullen said, "against some tough competition. We got lucky in a few races where some athletes showed their closing speed in the final strokes to get the win.”
One close race in particular was the boys 100-yard butterfly. BHS senior Ethan Brewer out-touched Oldenburg’s Charlie Furlow by 0.06 seconds to win the race, doing so in a season-best time of 59.79.
“I’m happy we came away with the meet victory, but in all, we’re just happy to be competing,” McMullen said. “We were lucky to have our team as healthy as they are heading into the break and are looking forward to preparing for the EIAC meet coming up on Jan. 9.”
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Batesville 107, Milan 85, Oldenburg Academy 78
Girls: Batesville 130, Milan 94, Oldenburg Academy 60
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
• Ciaran Tyrer — 200 Free (2:07.61)
• Benjamin Moster — 200 IM (2:19.28), 100 breast (1:06.86)
• William Johnson — 50 free (24.33), 100 free (53.96)
• Ethan Brewer — 100 fly (59.79)
• Sean Callahan — 500 free (5:37.12)
• 200 medley relay (1:50.91) — Callahan, Moster, Brewer, Johnson
• 200 free relay (1:41.51) — Tyrer, Moster, Callahan, Johnson
Girls
• Maria Lopez — 200 IM (2:40.34)
• Sonja Gaulin — 50 free (28.46), 100 free (1:03.80)
• 200 free relay (2:01.80) — Isabelle Wonnell, Lopez, Paige Oldham, Gaulin
NOTABLES
• Boys PRs: Tyrer, 200 free; Adam Hollowell, 100 free; Joseph Shroder 100 free, 100 back
• Girls PRs: Ella Dieterlen, 50 free; Lily Gellenbeck, 50 free, 100 breast; Ava Obermeyer, 100 free; Claire Sunderman 100 back
• Moster and Johnson both won two individual events, with Brewer, Callahan and Tyrer coming away with one individual victory.
• The boys won nine of 11 events, including two of three relays.
• Gaulin won both of her individual events, while Lopez carried the 200 IM and a second-place finish in the 100 fly.
• Full results are available on Swim Cloud: https://www.swimcloud.com/results/184686/
• Meet replay is available on YouTube.
UP NEXT
Batesville will be back at Milan for a dual meet Dec. 29 at Milan Elementary School.
