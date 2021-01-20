ST. LEON – The Bulldogs made the short trek down 46 to take on the East Central Trojans in a dual swim meet Tuesday evening. While the Bulldogs fell, BHS head coach Greg McMullen was thrilled with the overall results.
“After seeing the depth of the Trojans at conference we knew it would be a tall task to take them down,” McMullen said. “However we were able to come away with more through this loss than we would have in a win. We were able to break down some tough mental – and some physical – barriers in this competition.”
Maria Lopez was the lone Bulldog to earn a victory in both individual events (200 IM, 100 fly), while Sonja Gaulin (50 free), Will Johnson (200 IM) and Ciaran Tyrer (100 back) were able to win one each.
TEAM SCORES
Boys: East Central 128, Batesville 53
Girls: East Central 133, Batesville 49
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
• Will Johnson — 200 IM (2:20.29)
• Ciaran Tyrer — 100 back (1:08.36)
Girls
• Maria Lopez — 200 IM (2:39.74); 100 fly (1:11.50)
• Sonja Gaulin — 50 free (27.80)
• Full results can be found on SwimCloud at https://www.swimcloud.com/results/184706/.
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs will travel Thursday to Milan for a multiple team meet including Lawrenceburg and Southwestern-Hanover.
