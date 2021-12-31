SHELBYVILLE - The Batesville Bulldogs swam their way to a tie, a loss and a win in double dual action against the Golden Bears and Trojans on Thursday morning.
As the meet started, the Bulldogs came out relatively strong for being in the middle of one of the hardest weeks of the training schedule.
“Right now we’re swimming pretty tired, but it’s exactly what we want,” first-year assistant Sidney Howard said. "With the times we have, we’re headed in the right direction.”
Junior Will Johnson echoed those sentiments following the meet, “This (meet) proves that our hard work is paying off. We can’t wait until the end of the season meets to show what we’re capable of.”
The Bulldogs are definitely in the midst of a heavy training load, reaching some peak numbers in the weight room, and continuing to push their bodies and minds in the pool.
“We’re continuing to focus on technique, while also implementing some speed-specific drills within the programming to help reach out mid and end-of-year goals,” Coach McMullen said. “As we continue towards conference, we’ll keep focusing in on these minor details to snag the low-handing fruit goal times while continuing to chip away at those more ambitions end-of-season times.”
Overall, the Bulldogs came away with two individual event wins thanks to the Bulldogs’ 200 free relay, and senior Maria Lopez. Batesville followed that up with 11 second-place and seven third-place finishes to help keep the scoring close in both of the meet scores.
While the Bulldogs wrapped up the 2021 schedule, they’re looking forward to what’s to come as they prepare for the conference championship in the new year. The 2020-21 Bulldogs came away with a second place finish, and are looking to build on that while the Lady Bulldogs will look to improve on their fifth-place finish from last season.
TEAM SCORES
Boys
Batesville 59, Bishop Chatard 32
Shelbyville 60, Batesville 33
Girls
Batesville 49, Bishop Chatard 49
Shelbyville 50, Batesville 43
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
200 Free Relay — Sean Callahan, Matt Tekulve, Joseph Shroder, Will Johnson
Girls
Maria Lopez — 100 Fly
NOTABLES
- The Bulldogs had 11 second place finishes and seven third place finishers
- Joseph Shroder dropped nearly 1.5 seconds off his prior 50 free PR from last season
- This was the final meet prior to the calendar year and the last swim before the Bulldogs head to the EIAC Championship meet
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs will be visiting Greensburg for the EIAC Championship on Jan. 8. The swimming portion is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start.
-Information provided.
