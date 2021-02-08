COLUMBUS – The Lady Bulldogs of Batesville high school wrapped up their swim season at the IHSAA Sectional Championship Thursday and Saturday in Columbus. While the Bulldogs had a rough start to the meet, they persevered and landed three individuals and two relays in Saturday’s finals.
“Thursday was absolutely a rough start, coming out of the gate with the first DQ on the night, but we shook it off and were able to drop a ton of time in the 200 free as a team,” coach Greg McMullen said.
But prelims stung more when both of the ladies in the individual medley were also disqualified from competition.
“In the first three events, we landed ourselves into trouble with those three DQ’s,” McMullen said. “We talked about it, made notes and will come back stronger next year. With so many freshmen, we were a little jumpy at the start and put ourselves in a bad situation. That being said, the ladies shook it off and were able finish the competition very well in a tough pool of competition.”
Overall, the Bulldogs secured a 12th place finish.
The coaching staff would once again like to thank all of the swimmers, parents, administration and fans for their support in this challenging season.
The girls would also like to thank coach Kathy Gutzwiller for her love and support over these past few years and want to wish her well as she steps away from this role following the conclusion of the boys season.
TEAM SCORES
Bloomington South 458.5, Bloomington North 357, Columbus North 307, Columbus East 230, East Central 203, Greensburg 193, Milan 129, South Dearborn 95, South Ripley 66, Rising Sun 58, Lawrenceburg 57.5, Batesville 50, Edgewood 38, Oldenburg Academy 1.
BULLDOG FINALISTS
• Senior Sonja Gaulin — 50 free (27.83, 13th); 100 free (1:04.24, 16th)
• Senior Paige Oldham — 50 free (27.95, 14th); 100 free (1:02.62, 15th)
• Junior Maria Lopez — 100 fly (1:12.25, 13th)
• 200 freestyle relay (1:56.11, 8th) — Gaulin, Lopez, Isabelle Wonnell, Oldham
• 400 freestyle relay (4:24.79, 10th) — Gaulin, Lopez, Claire Sunderman, Oldham
UP NEXT
Batesville’s boys will compete at sectional Feb. 18 and 20 at Columbus North High School.
