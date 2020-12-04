CENTERVILLE – The Batesville boys and girls swim teams earned splits in a double meet Thursday at Centerville against the host Bulldogs and visiting Seton Catholic.
“Centerville always hosts a fun and competitive meet for us,” coach Greg McMullen said. “We love coming up here and racing against our fellow Bulldogs.”
Batesville’s girls had a successful meet and earned overall wins in the 100 fly (Maria Lopez) and 100 free (Paige Oldham). They were also able to snag some additional wins in a variety of events in the double format.
The boys rallied to win six of the 11 contested races but still fell short, joining the girls in beating Seton Catholic and losing to Centerville.
Ethan Brewer led the way with overall wins in both the 50 free and 100 fly, while Sean Callahan and Benjamin Moster won the 100 free and 100 backstroke, respectively.
“Our teams continue to show improvement and resiliency,” McMullen said. “We’re continuing to work hard and have entered our second phase of the training cycle which will ramp up as we head toward some of our hardest training we’ll do over the holiday break.”
TEAM SCORES
Boys
Batesville 64, Seton Catholic 35
Centerville 89, Batesville 56
Girls
Batesville 85, Seton Catholic 62
Centerville 129, Batesville 54
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
• 200 medley relay: Callahan, Moster, Brewer, Derek VanSickle
• Brewer: 50 free, 100 fly
• Callahan: 100 free
• Moster: 100 back (PR)
• 400 free relay: Brewer, Callahan, Moster, VanSickle
Girls
• Maria Lopez: 100 fly
• Paige Oldham: 100 free (PR)
NOTABLES
• Boys PRs: Moster 500 free, 100 back
• Girls PRs: Jennifer Dodge 100 free; Alyssa Linville 50 and 100 free; Ava Obermeyer 100 free; Oldham 100 free; Claire Sunderman 100 back; Kali Wickersham 500 free
• Full meet results are available at https://www.swimcloud.com/results/184683.
UP NEXT
Batesville will compete Saturday at Madison in the Small School Invitational along with Silver Creek and North Harrison. It will be the first time this season the BHS girls will compete at full strength. The meet starts at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed.
