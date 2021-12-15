GREENSBURG - The Batesville Bulldogs swim team swept the competition against the Greensburg Pirates on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs came out strong against EIAC rival Greensburg, splitting the victories, but eventually out scored the Pirates 96-67 and and the Lady Pirates 91-65.
“We had some great swims, we had some poor swims, but ultimately we grew as a team,” BHS head coach Greg McMullen said. “We introduced some swimmers to a lot of new events and Sidney and I are increasingly impressed by the progress we’re making in and out of the water.”
The Bulldogs and Pirates split the meet in terms of event wins on the night, each earning a total of 12 victories, but Batesville's depth was too much to overcome.
“It’s not very often, we go to a meet and have the larger team on deck,” McMullen added. “But we’re thrilled with the overall result and couldn’t have been happier with success in the water, but also with the treatment of our swimmers during the senior recognition and the post-meet ‘dance-off’.”
Greensburg not only played host, but also provided the Batesville seniors with some recognition for their years of friendship and competition in the pool.
“While our seniors will get some additional recognition later this season, we appreciate the kindness and recognition they received tonight," McMullen said.
The Batesville seniors recognized at the meet were Alyssa Linville, Maria Lopez, Claire Sunderman, Lilly Wonnell, Sean Callahan, Benjamin Moster, Joseph Shroder and Derek VanSickle.
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
William Johnson — 200 Free, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Sean Callahan — 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Benjamin Moster — 100 Butterfly, 400 Free Relay
Ciaran Tyrer — 100 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay
Joseph Shroder — 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Girls
Maria Lopez — 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke
200 Medley Relay — Taylor Blanton, Ella Moster, Lopez, Averi Jones
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs travel to Milan to take on the Milan Indians and Oldenburg Academy Twisters in a double-dual on Thursday.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.