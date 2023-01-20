HANOVER, IN – The Bulldogs rolled into Hanover for a 4-way, double dual scored, meet held at Southwestern High School. The Dogs swam well for the final “dual meet” competition of the year.
The girls finished with a singular victory over Southwestern, falling to Milan and Lawrenceburg.
“With sectionals coming up and the tough training regimen we’re on, we swam great,” Coach McMullen said. “We’re happy with where the team is and cannot wait to see what happens when we hit the taper for sectionals.”
The boys posted wins over Lawrenceburg and Southwestern and came away with a tie against the Indians.
The Bulldogs and Indians have had about three years of close meets, and have gone back and forth on who wins.
“It all comes down to who’s swimming what, and how bad do you want it. Clearly today, neither team could put it together to get a win. But we love the way these teams bring their best, and bring out the best in us,” Coach McMullen added.
TEAM SCORES
Boys
Batesville 123, Southwestern 33
Batesville 104, Lawrenceburg 55
Batesville & Milan, 84
Milan 107, Southwestern 35
Milan 86, Lawrenceburg 60
Lawrenceburg 73, Southwestern 38
Women
Batesville 84, Southwestern 64
Milan 99, Batesville 66
Lawrenceburg 89, Batesville 68
Milan 112, Southwestern 45
Milan 92, Lawrenceburg 74
Milan 100, Southwestern 49
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
Will Johnson – 100 Fly
Matt Tekulve – 50 Free
Emi Lopez – 100 Free
Girls
Sarah Bedel – 50 Free
Isabel Raab – 200 IM
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs swim team travel to compete in the Schools with No Pools Invitational held at the IU Natatorium Tuesday in Indianapolis. Meet start is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. with a special senior recognition beginning at 5:30 p.m.
