BATESVILLE - The Batesville high school swim teams wrapped up their respective seasons competing in the IHSAA Sectional meets at East Central and Columbus North.
The Lady Bulldogs finished with a 13th place overall finish. The Bulldogs finished with a seventh place finish overall.
Isabel Raab lead in scoring for the meet earning a position back in both of her individual events for the first time in her swimming career, having earned only one spot back last season in the 100 butterfly.
“Our women’s meet ended with some levels of disappointment and disbelief. Two of our three relays were disqualified which was defeating. The girls swam hard and did everything we asked of them, including pushing the limits on their relay exchanges,” Coach Greg McMullen said.
“We were also in a state of disbelief. The level of improvement we saw, we anticipated being in more scoring positions than we were. Regardless of where we placed in the meet, our team made huge strides and had dramatic time drops over last season," Coach McMullen added.
The Bulldogs finished dead middle with the seventh place finish with more depth in their events. Will Johnson lead the team in scoring, being the only member of the team to podium (top 8) in both individual events while also being a member of the 200 Medley and Freestyle relays.
“Our gentlemen swam great on Thursday to put us in prime position to compete against our smaller school counterparts. The boys earned a two-seed in the final of the 200 Free Relay crushing their previous mark in the event on Thursday, finishing in fifth on Saturday," Coach McMullen said.
“Next season we will continue to look for opportunities to improve and grow our team. I couldn’t be prouder of the team we put in the water this season and I wish our graduating class the best of luck as they pursue their dreams," Coach McMullen added.
BHS sectional scorers
Boys
- Ian Carpenter (400 Free Relay)
- Blake Hon (400 Free Relay)
- Will Johnson (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay)
- Tyler Kuntz (400 Free Relay)
- Emi Lopez (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
- Sam Richardson (400 Free Relay)
- Matt Tekulve (200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay)
- Ciaran Tyrer (100 Breast, 100 Butterfly, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay)
Girls
- Taylor Blanton (100 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay)
- Sarah Bedel (200 Medley Relay)
- Isabel Raab (50 Free, 100 Butterfly, 200 Medley Relay)
- Ella Moster (200 Medley Relay)
END OF SEASON AWARDS
Scholar Athlete, highest overall GPA - Ella Dieterlen and Logan Stutz
Most Improved - Kate Fullenkamp and Blake Hon
Bulldog Award (awarded to an individual based on attitude, desire, hustle, teamwork and practice habits) - Emma Miller and Logan Stutz
Captain’s Award - Ella Dieterlen and Taylor Blanton, Ciaran Tyrer and Will Johnson
MVP (highest point scorer) - Isabel Raab and Will Johnson
Black Cap Earners The BHS Swim black cap is an earned award for individuals meeting any of the following requirements: Voted as a Captain, earns and maintains a 3.75 GPA, All-Conference award or qualifies for state. The following students achieved this standard:
- Samantha Adams
- Sarah Bedel
- Taylor Blanton
- Ella Dieterlen
- Alba Garcia Villena
- Emma Miller
- Ella Moster
- Isabel Raab
- Meg Siefert
- Jenna Zimmerman
- Remus Fillice
- Will Johnson
- Ben Kuntz
- Emi Lopez
- Sam Shroder
- Logan Stutz
- Ciaran Tyrer
UP NEXT
The Batesville summer swim program will begin the registration process in late March or early April for the vying for another SEISA Championship after a successful run in the 2022 season.
-Information provided
