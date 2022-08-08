CARMEL - The Fall Preview golf tournament at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel hosted 16 of the top 20 ranked teams in the state Saturday. Batesville posted a team score of 334 to take fifth place overall, with a total of 18 teams competing.
No. 1 Carmel won the team title with 305. No. 4 Westfield place second with 311. No. 2 Castle was third with 320 and No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern was fourth with 333. Following the Lady Bulldogs' 334 was Noblesville 340, Franklin Community 341, Homestead 342, Center Grove 346, Zionsville 349, Ft. Wayne Carroll 361, Floyd Central 364, Penn 366, Crown Point 387, Columbus North 395, Guerin Catholic 400, NorthWood 466 and Western DNF.
Westfield's Samantha Brown earned medalist honors with a 6-under 66.
Batesville's Emma Weiler and Ava South both carded 3-over 75 to tie for fourth place individually with three other players.
Addyson Weiler finished with 89. Josie Meyer carded a 96. Madelyn Pohlman had a 113.
The Lady Bulldogs moved up to No. 6 in the most recent state poll.
