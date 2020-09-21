CARMEL — Batesville hit the road to Carmel on Saturday morning to compete in the challenging Riverview Health XC Invitational. More than 10 teams for boys and girls racing in the event are ranked in the Top 25 in the state. Batesville took ninth place for the girls and the boys.
For the girls, Carmel was first with 57 followed by Hamilton Southeastern 76, Zionsville-171, Noblesville 174, Franklin Community 193, Westfield 216, Center Grove 216, North Central 226, Batesville-284, Park Tutor 288, Cathedral 292, Avon 295, Fishers 309, Delta 310, Guerin Catholic 324, Norwell 338, Brebeuf 342 and Roncalli 505.
For the boys, Carmel was first with 58 followed by Noblesville 67, Hamilton Southeastern 74, Brebeuf 87, Center Grove 115, Westfield 159, North Central 177, Guerin Catholic 195, Batesville 293, Zionsville 308, Pendleton Heights 332, Fishers 333, Lebanon 363 and Franklin Community 392.
For Batesville, the girls were led by Ava Hanson in 41st place at 19:43. She was followed closely by teammate Sophie Myers in 45th with a personal best 19:52, first time ever running under 20 minutes. Maria Lopez was third for the team at 61st (20:16), Megan Allgeier right behind her in 71st (20:28), also with a huge PR. Lily Pinckley came in next in 82nd (20:38). Finishing out the top 7 were Madison Rahschulte 99th (20:51) and Trysta Vierling 106th (21:27).
The boys were led by Ean Loichinger who placed an impressive 30th at 16:21. Benjamin Moster crossed the finish line shortly after him with a personal best of 16:37 and placed 41st. Adam Hollowell was the third Bulldog, breaking into the 16’s at 16:57 and running a personal best placing him at 63rd overall. Daren Smith and Eli Loichinger finished in a strong 97th and 101st at 17:44 and 17:49, both personal bests. Finishing out the top 7 and competing to the finish line were Will Nuhring and Nathan Villani at 118 and 119. Also running a personal best for the day was Kyler Daulton, dropping another seven seconds from his time.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.