ST LEON - East Central hosted the EIAC swimming championships and swept the team titles.
For the boys, East Central finished with 419 points to win the conference championship. Greensburg finished second with 242 followed by Batesville 191, Connersville 149, Lawrenceburg 109 and South Dearborn 65.
For the girls, East Central tallied 405 points to claim the EIAC title. Connersville finished second with 260 followed by Batesville 164, Lawrenceburg 144, Greensburg 113 and South Dearborn 106.
The Bulldogs came out of the gate ready to swim, as they posted top times on the season in the opening medley relays.
“We were definitely ready to swim fast, and knew we would have to,” Coach Greg McMullen said. “Overall, we did what we set out to do. Be competitive and have fun.”
Both Batesville squads came away with third place finishes in the overall scoring and also came away with the first EIAC champion since 2014 for the boy’s team, thanks to a strong swim by Will Johnson.
“We still have some improvements to do, but we’ve shown our heart today,” Coach McMullen added. “Our women swam up and outperformed their seed times while the boys did exactly the same thing. We’ve worked hard to earn our place and we’re excited to see what comes in the next month.”
BULLDOG TOP FINISHERS
Boys
- William Johnson, 1st 100 Free; 2nd 50 Free
- Emi Lopez, 5th 100 Free
- Ciaran Tyrer, 5th 100 Breast; 5th 100 Fly
Girls
- Isabel Raab, 3rd 50 Free; 4th 100 Fly
- Sarah Bedel, 6th 200 IM
- Taylor Blanton, 5th 100 Back
NOTABLES
- William Johnson earned ALL-EIAC for the second season in a row, with his performance in the 100 Free. This marks the first conference win for Johnson and the first for the Bulldogs since 2014.
- Combined, the Bulldogs swam 47 events and had 30 personal best times.
- 22 BHS swimmers scored in the meet, with Johnson (29) and Raab (23) leading team scorers.
