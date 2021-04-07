LAWRENCEBURG – Led by senior Dean Campbell, Batesville won a three-way meet Tuesday.
The Bulldogs shot a 194, beating Oldenburg Academy (214) and Lawrenceburg (216).
Campbell shot a 46, finishing three back of medalist Brett Wagner of OA.
Other scores for the Bulldogs were Kyle Williamson 48, Austin Pohlman 50, Jack Abplanalp 50, Jackson Wanstrath 53 and Logan Fletcher 59.
The Bulldogs will return action Monday when they’ll host OA and South Dearborn.
