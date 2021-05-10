FRANKLIN – Batesville's tennis team suffered a pair of 3-2 losses Saturday at the Franklin Invitational.
Chloe Saler got a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles in the close loss to Roncali. The No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Stone and Laney Walsman won 3-6, 7-5, [11-9].
Betsy Harmeyer was defeated at No. 1 singles as was Summer Ratcliffe at No. 2. Cayman Werner and Cara VanSickle lost in two sets at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Bulldogs also lost 3-2 to New Palestine and 5-0 to Franklin.
Winning matches against New Palestine were the doubles teams. Harmeyer and Ratcliffe teamed up at No. 1 doubles to win 6-2, 6-3, while Belle Westerfeld and Saler were 6-3, 6-2 winners at No. 2.
Up next
BHS is slated to play Monday at Southwestern (Hanover).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.