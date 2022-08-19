CONNERSVILLE - The Batesville tennis team travelled to Connersville Thursday to face their EIAC rival Spartans.
The Bulldogs shut out the Spartans 5-0 to move to 3-0 on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Cael Rahe defeated Rylee Brannon 6-1, 6-1.
Batesville's Jaden Smith rallied from a set down to knock off James Williams 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier dropped the first set, but fought back to defeat Clayton Rozelle 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Batesville's No. 1 doubles team of Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy defeated Luke Morris and Colton DeBoard 6-3, 7-5.
At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier and Lyle Oesterling defeated Chanler Fox and Ty McMullen 6-4, 6-4.
The Bulldogs host the Shelbyville Golden Bears Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.