GREENSBURG - The Batesville track teams traveled to Greensburg Thursday to open up the outdoor season. Although the boys won 9 of the 16 events and went back and forth all night with the Pirates, at the end of the night, it was Greensburg that finished with the lead, beating the Bulldogs by four points, 68-64.
For the girls, it was a different story. The Lady Bulldogs took home 12 of the 16 blue ribbons and swept three events - 100 hurdles, 100 dash and 300 hurdles, finishing with a score of 97-35. Batesville had several individuals winning multiple blue ribbons.
Multiple winners
- Jake Chapman-800m run (2:10.71), 3200m run (10:10.6), 4x800m relay (9:04.4)
- Katie Lipps-100m dash (13.44), 200m dash (26.35), 4 x 100m relay
- Ava Hanson-400m dash (1:01.69) and 4x400m relay (4:26.1) and 4 x 800m relay
- Kaylie Raver-800m run (2:30.36), 4x800m relay and 4 x 400m relay
- Gage Pohlman-300m hurdles (44.84), 4x400m relay (3:48.97)
- Blake Hornberger-4 x 100m relay (48.3) and 4x400m relay
- Hudson Kohlman-Pole Vault (9-6) and 4x100m relay (52.95)
- Cannon Clark-4x800m relay and 4x400m relay
- Sophie Myers-1600m run (5:50.37) and 4x800m relay (10;24.52)
- Ella Carpenter-300m hurdles (49.71) and 4x100m relay
- Megan Allgeier-3200m run (13.28.5) and 4x800m relay
First place
- Deacon Hamilton-110m hurdles (16.44)
- Ayden Eckstein-High Jump (6-1)
- Will Westerfeld-4x100m relay
- Azmi Destriantoro-4x100m relay
- Deev Ranka-4x400m relay
- Isaac Trossman-4x800m relay
- Cannon Clark-4x800m relay
- Noah Davis-4x800m relay
- Ella Moster-100m hurdles (17.78)
- Nadine Davis-Pole Vault (9-0)
- Madelyn Pohlman-4x100m relay
- Lizzy Nobbe-4x100m relay
- Addison Luers-4x400m relay
- Kamryn Dozier-4x400m relay
Second place
- Deacon Hamilton-Long Jump
- Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles
- Azmi Destriantoro-100m dash
- Deev Ranka-400m dash
- Cole Rudolf-Pole Vault
- Alba Garcia Villena-100m hurdles
- Ava Hanson-high jump
- Madelyn Pohlman-100m dash and 200m dash
- Kaylynn Bedel-1600m run
- Katie Lipps-long jump
- Ella Moster-300m hurldes
- Bayleigh Demeree-800m run
- Cora Deputy-pole vault
- Emma Weiler-3200m run
Third place
- Cole Rudolf-110m hurdles
- Isaac Trossman-1600m run
- Blake Hornberger-400m dash
- Trenton Jordan-pole vault
- Veronica King-shot put and discus
- Cora Deputy-100m hurdles, high jump and 300m hurdles
- Nadine Davis-100m dash
- Kam Dozier-400m dash
