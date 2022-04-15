LAWRENCEBURG – In a tight meet at Lawrenceburg, Batesville was able to post a pair of victories.

The Lady Bulldogs knocked off Lawrenceburg 77-60.

The victory for the boys came down to the last event as the Bulldogs pulled off the win by six points, 69-63.

Batesville had a few injuries and illnesses, so other members of the team had to step up in the win. The Lady Bulldogs won 10 individuals events and the Bulldog won 11 individual events.

One of the highlights of the evening came towards the beginning of the meet where Batesville senior Eli Pierson broke Chris Giesting’s 100m dash record from 2010 (:11.01) by .02 seconds, flying through the finish line in :10.99. Pierson also came in first in the 200 and 400.

Event winners for Batesville

Jake Chapman – 3200

Emma Weiler – 3200

Eli Pierson – 100, 200 and 400

Alex Murphy – pole vault

Chase Hamilton – discus

Benjamin Moster -1600

Kyler Dauton – 800

Deacon Hamilton – 300 hurdles

Elena Kuisel – pole vault

Veronica King – discus

Cora Deputy – 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles

Emma Weiler – 3200

Katie Olsen – 400

Kaylie Raver – 800

Lady Bulldogs 4x100 relay of Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe and Elena Kuisel

Both Batesville 4x800 relay teams of Katie Olsen, Lily Pinckley, Emma Weiler and Kaylynn Bedel and Jake Chapman, Daren Smith, Will Nuhring and Benjamin Moster

Bulldogs 4x400 relay of Gage Pohlman, Kasin Hughes, Will Nuhring and Benjamin Moster

Second place finishers

Nate Deputy – pole vault

Brock Mahon – discus

Isaac Trossman – 1600

Cora Deputy – high jump

Nadine Davis – pole vault

Veronica King – shot put

Lily Meyer – 100

Megan Allgeier – 1600

Lily Pinckley – 3200

Madelyn Pohlman – 200

Third place finishers

Kasin Hughes and Hudson Kohlman – high jump

Ayden Eckstein – long jump

Zach Gutzwiller – pole vault

Brock Mahon – shot put

Gage Pohlman – 110m hurdles

Vonley Hund – 400

Carley Pride – high jump

Lizzy Nobbe – long jump

Sarah Bedel – discus

Olivia Hilbert – 100

Carley Pride – 400

Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you