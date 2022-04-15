LAWRENCEBURG – In a tight meet at Lawrenceburg, Batesville was able to post a pair of victories.
The Lady Bulldogs knocked off Lawrenceburg 77-60.
The victory for the boys came down to the last event as the Bulldogs pulled off the win by six points, 69-63.
Batesville had a few injuries and illnesses, so other members of the team had to step up in the win. The Lady Bulldogs won 10 individuals events and the Bulldog won 11 individual events.
One of the highlights of the evening came towards the beginning of the meet where Batesville senior Eli Pierson broke Chris Giesting’s 100m dash record from 2010 (:11.01) by .02 seconds, flying through the finish line in :10.99. Pierson also came in first in the 200 and 400.
Event winners for Batesville
Jake Chapman – 3200
Emma Weiler – 3200
Eli Pierson – 100, 200 and 400
Alex Murphy – pole vault
Chase Hamilton – discus
Benjamin Moster -1600
Kyler Dauton – 800
Deacon Hamilton – 300 hurdles
Elena Kuisel – pole vault
Veronica King – discus
Cora Deputy – 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles
Emma Weiler – 3200
Katie Olsen – 400
Kaylie Raver – 800
Lady Bulldogs 4x100 relay of Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe and Elena Kuisel
Both Batesville 4x800 relay teams of Katie Olsen, Lily Pinckley, Emma Weiler and Kaylynn Bedel and Jake Chapman, Daren Smith, Will Nuhring and Benjamin Moster
Bulldogs 4x400 relay of Gage Pohlman, Kasin Hughes, Will Nuhring and Benjamin Moster
Second place finishers
Nate Deputy – pole vault
Brock Mahon – discus
Isaac Trossman – 1600
Cora Deputy – high jump
Nadine Davis – pole vault
Veronica King – shot put
Lily Meyer – 100
Megan Allgeier – 1600
Lily Pinckley – 3200
Madelyn Pohlman – 200
Third place finishers
Kasin Hughes and Hudson Kohlman – high jump
Ayden Eckstein – long jump
Zach Gutzwiller – pole vault
Brock Mahon – shot put
Gage Pohlman – 110m hurdles
Vonley Hund – 400
Carley Pride – high jump
Lizzy Nobbe – long jump
Sarah Bedel – discus
Olivia Hilbert – 100
Carley Pride – 400
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.