GREENSBURG – In the 4-team meet at Greensburg, Batesville won the team title for both the boys and girls.
For the boys, Batesville tallied 26 to edge Greensburg with 33 followed by South Decatur 73 and North Decatur 115.
Batesville’s Ean Loichinger was the overall winner with a time of 17:24. He was followed closely by teammate Benjamin Moster, placing second. Will Nuhring was the next Bulldog to cross the line in fourth. Eli Loichinger and Jake Chapman came in ninth and 10th, with Tyler Bedel in 20th, Ben Adams placing 25th and Sean Callahan 27th.
Jake Hawkins placed the Pirates taking third in a time of 18:57. Seniors Sawyer Sanders and Kole Stephens came in fifth and sixth overall, respectively. Freshman Paxton Harris finished his first high school race in 20:06 to take eighth overall. Cameron Schwartz was 11th place in 20:24 with junior Nate Murray placed 12th in 20:44. Other finishers for the Pirates included TJ Gorman (14th), Bryant Merritt (15th), Skylar Westerfeld (16th), Carson McCord (17th), Chase Tekulve (19th), Caleb Berkemeier (26th) and Robert Browning (31st).
For South, Trevor Newby led the way in seventh place in 19:53. Josh Shouse was 13th in 21:27. Chase Kalli crossed the line 18th in 22:56. Tyler Hibberd was 21st in 23:31. Jack Hamilton finished 22nd in 24:06 and Damian Jackson finished in 24:10.
This was the Chargers’ first meet of the season. Leading the way for North were Jack Cathey (24th place) 25:21 and Owen Geis (28th) 26:55. Additional runners for the Chargers included Adam Mack 27:25, Ryan Hancock 27:50 and Mason Dimett 31:21.
For the girls, Batesville won the team title with 17 followed by Greensburg 41 and North 81.
Batesville’s Kaylynn Bedel led the way coming in first with a time of 21:24. Lily Pinckley was close behind her in second with Maria Lopez just behind her in thi. Megan Allgeier and Sophie Myers crossed the line fifth and sixth and Madison Rahschulte and Katie Olsen came in 11th and 12th. Then a nice group of Batesville runners came through led by Jen Dodge, followed by Isabel Raab, Ella Moster, Sarah Ripperger, Jada Eisert and Alyssa Linville, coming in 18th, 19th, 20th, 23rd, 24th and 26th respectively.
Emily Mangels was the top finishers for Greensburg. She came in fourth overall with a time of 22:23. Freshman Tori Gauck was the next finisher for Greensburg. She placed seventh with a time 22:59. Tiffani Gramman crossed the finish line in eighth overall in 23:36. Hannah Crowell took ninth in 24:36. Other finishers for Greensburg were Malana Kramer (13th), Olivia Evans (15th), Sophie Nobbe (16th), Ally Foster (17th), Kylee Simpson (25th) and Allison Kunze (31st).
Leading the way for the Lady Chargers were Jenna Walton (10th place) 24:49 and Gracie Osting (14th) 26.17. Additional runners for the Lady Chargers included Ellie Cox 29:05, Paige Reisman 32:05, Addie Gauck 32:39, Cecilia Barber 35:32, Paige Wesseler 36:34 and Philomennia Niese 45:12.
For the Lady Cougars, Bridget Nobbe crossed the line 29:30 followed by Kiley Best, Elizabeth Flessner and Sami Storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.