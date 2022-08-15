BATESVILLE - The Batesville Bulldogs tennis team opened the season with a home victory over the Richmond Red Devils 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Cael Rahe and Richmond's Jaden Hollingsworth battled in a marathon match that lasted more than 2 and 1/2 hours. The 3-setter was decided in a tight third-set tie-breaker with Hollingsworth holding on 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 7-6 (8-6).
Batesville's Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy were the first to finish, defeating Richmond's Jackson Cornett and Lukin Uhte 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Jaden Smith won 6-3, 6-1 over Richmond's Ethan Farrer.
At No. 3 singles, Batesville's Sam Johnson cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Richmond's Ethan Couch.
Richmond forfeited the No. 2 doubles match to Batesville to give the Bulldogs the 4-1 final margin.
The Bulldogs move to 1-0 on the young season and travel to Milan Tuesday to face the Indians.
