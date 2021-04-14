BATESVILLE - The Batesville Bulldogs stayed home Tuesday for the second meet of the season, hosting the Franklin County Wildcats. It was a pretty perfect night for a track meet and the Bulldogs definitely took advantage of the pleasant temperature, winning nine events for the girls and 11 events for the boys.
Batesville's girls won 85-40 and the boys won 92-40.
Event winners
Carley Pride-high jump (4-8)
Katie Bedel-pole vault (8-6) and Discus (82-2)
Lily Meyer-long jump (14-2) and 100m dash (13.19)
Ella Moster-100m hurdles (18.67)
Kaylie Raver-400m dash (1:04.41)
Lily Pinckley-3200m run (12:28)
Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-5) and pole vault (11-0)
Deacon Hamilton-110m hurdles (16.44) and 300m hurdles (43.98)
Benjamin Moster-1600m run (4:43.69) and 800m run (2:05.88)
JJ Kuisel-400m dash (50.1) and 200m dash (22.81)
Adam Hollowell-3200m run (11:02.09)
Boys 4x800 team of JJ Kuisel, Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster
Both 4x400 teams of Kaylie Raver, Madelyn Pohlman, Katie Olsen and Carley Pride and JJ Kuisel, Gabe Gunter, Eli Pierson and Benjamin Moster
Second-place finishers
Georgie Doll-shot put
Ava Hanson-high jump and 1600m run
Elena Kuisel-pole vault and 200m dash
Lizzy Nobbe-long jump
Cora Deputy-100m hurdles
Madelyn Pohlman-400m dash
Ella Moster 300m hurdles
Katie Olsen-800m run
Maria Lopez-3200m run
Chase Hamilton-discus, 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles
Nate Deptuy-pole vault
Eli Pierson-100m dash and 200m dash
Ean Loichinger-1600m run and 800m run
Dillon Murray-3200m run
Third-place finishers
Kaylie Raver-high jump
Faith Tekulve-discus
Megan Allgeier-1600m run
Carley Pride-400m dash
Cora Deputy-300m hurdles
Trysta Vierling-800m run
Lizzy Nobbe-200m dash
Nate Deputy-discus
Deacon Hamilton-long jump
Chase Hamilton-shot put
Josh Mobley-pole vault
Sam Robben-110m hurdles and 300 hurdles
Daren Smith-1600m run and 800m run
Willy Sherwood-400m dash
Kyler Daulton-3200m run
Personal records
High Jump-Gabe Gunter, Ava Hanson
Long Jump-Lizzy Nobbe
Shot Put-Karson Macke, Will Thomas, Derek Vansickle, Sean Callahan, Conor Powell, Taylor Townsley
Discus-Nate Deputy, Derek Vansickle, Taylor Townsley
Pole Vault-Gabe Gunter, Katie Bedel
100/110m hurdles-Chase Hamilton, Deacon Hamilton, Cole Rudolf, Sam Robben, Cora Deputy, Ella Moster
300m hurdles-Chase Hamilton, Deacon Hamilton, Sam Robben, Nate Deputy, Cole Rudolf, Cora Deputy, Ella Moster
100m dash-Vonley Hund, Jy'lil Chappell, Tyler Kuntz, Josh Mobley, Alex Murphy, Lily Meyer, Madelyn Pohlman, Elena Kuisel, Lizzy Nobbe
200m dash-JJ Kuisel, Jy'lil Chappell, Tyler Kuntz, Elena Kuisel, Lizzy Nobbe
400m dash-JJKuisel, Willy Sherwood, Tyler Bedel, Evan Berkemeier, Madelyn Pohlman,
800m run-Benjamin Moster, Ean Loichinger, Will Nuhring, Daren Smith, Trysta Vierling, Madison Rahschulte
1600m run-Benjamin Moster, Ean Loichinger, Nathan Villani, Daren Smith, Megan Allgeier
3200m run-Maria Lopez
4x400m relay splits-Benjamin Moster, Ean Loichinger, Will Nuhring, Sam Robben, Daren Smith, Tyler Bedel, Evan Berkemeier, Nathan Villani, Austin Cornn, Eli Pierson, Madelyn Pohlman, Megan Allgeier, Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Ella Moster, Cora Deputy
4x800m relay splits-Daren Smith, Dillon Murray, Will Nuhring, Kyler Daulton, Elliott Mertz, Tyler Bedel, Evan Berkemeier, Kaylie raver, Maria Lopez, Madison Rahschulte
"Whew! Quite the list!," coach Lisa Gausman said. "Way to go everyone!"
Up next
Batesville's next meet is Thursday against the Lawrenceburg Tigers. Field events will start at 5 p.m. and running events at 5:30.
-Information provided
