It was nearly a dead heat between Ella Moster (near) and Cora Deputy as they clear one of the last hurdles in the the 100-meter event. Moster edged her teammate at the finish line, which was one of many photo finishes Tuesday. 

BATESVILLE - The Batesville Bulldogs stayed home Tuesday for the second meet of the season, hosting the Franklin County Wildcats. It was a pretty perfect night for a track meet and the Bulldogs definitely took advantage of the pleasant temperature, winning nine events for the girls and 11 events for the boys.

Batesville's girls won 85-40 and the boys won 92-40.

Event winners

Carley Pride-high jump (4-8)

Katie Bedel-pole vault (8-6) and Discus (82-2)

Lily Meyer-long jump (14-2) and 100m dash (13.19)

Ella Moster-100m hurdles (18.67)

Kaylie Raver-400m dash (1:04.41)

Lily Pinckley-3200m run (12:28)

Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-5) and pole vault (11-0)

Deacon Hamilton-110m hurdles (16.44) and 300m hurdles (43.98)

Benjamin Moster-1600m run (4:43.69) and 800m run (2:05.88)

JJ Kuisel-400m dash (50.1) and 200m dash (22.81)

Adam Hollowell-3200m run (11:02.09)

Boys 4x800 team of JJ Kuisel, Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster

Both 4x400 teams of Kaylie Raver, Madelyn Pohlman, Katie Olsen and Carley Pride and JJ Kuisel, Gabe Gunter, Eli Pierson and Benjamin Moster

Second-place finishers

Georgie Doll-shot put

Ava Hanson-high jump and 1600m run

Elena Kuisel-pole vault and 200m dash

Lizzy Nobbe-long jump

Cora Deputy-100m hurdles

Madelyn Pohlman-400m dash

Ella Moster 300m hurdles

Katie Olsen-800m run

Maria Lopez-3200m run

Chase Hamilton-discus, 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles

Nate Deptuy-pole vault

Eli Pierson-100m dash and 200m dash

Ean Loichinger-1600m run and 800m run

Dillon Murray-3200m run

Third-place finishers

Kaylie Raver-high jump

Faith Tekulve-discus

Megan Allgeier-1600m run

Carley Pride-400m dash

Cora Deputy-300m hurdles

Trysta Vierling-800m run

Lizzy Nobbe-200m dash

Nate Deputy-discus

Deacon Hamilton-long jump

Chase Hamilton-shot put

Josh Mobley-pole vault

Sam Robben-110m hurdles and 300 hurdles

Daren Smith-1600m run and 800m run

Willy Sherwood-400m dash

Kyler Daulton-3200m run

Personal records

High Jump-Gabe Gunter, Ava Hanson

Long Jump-Lizzy Nobbe

Shot Put-Karson Macke, Will Thomas, Derek Vansickle, Sean Callahan, Conor Powell, Taylor Townsley

Discus-Nate Deputy, Derek Vansickle, Taylor Townsley

Pole Vault-Gabe Gunter, Katie Bedel

100/110m hurdles-Chase Hamilton, Deacon Hamilton, Cole Rudolf, Sam Robben, Cora Deputy, Ella Moster

300m hurdles-Chase Hamilton, Deacon Hamilton, Sam Robben, Nate Deputy, Cole Rudolf, Cora Deputy, Ella Moster

100m dash-Vonley Hund, Jy'lil Chappell, Tyler Kuntz, Josh Mobley, Alex Murphy, Lily Meyer, Madelyn Pohlman, Elena Kuisel, Lizzy Nobbe

200m dash-JJ Kuisel, Jy'lil Chappell, Tyler Kuntz, Elena Kuisel, Lizzy Nobbe

400m dash-JJKuisel, Willy Sherwood, Tyler Bedel, Evan Berkemeier, Madelyn Pohlman,

800m run-Benjamin Moster, Ean Loichinger, Will Nuhring, Daren Smith, Trysta Vierling, Madison Rahschulte

1600m run-Benjamin Moster, Ean Loichinger, Nathan Villani, Daren Smith, Megan Allgeier

3200m run-Maria Lopez

4x400m relay splits-Benjamin Moster, Ean Loichinger, Will Nuhring, Sam Robben, Daren Smith, Tyler Bedel, Evan Berkemeier, Nathan Villani, Austin Cornn, Eli Pierson, Madelyn Pohlman, Megan Allgeier, Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Ella Moster, Cora Deputy

4x800m relay splits-Daren Smith, Dillon Murray, Will Nuhring, Kyler Daulton, Elliott Mertz, Tyler Bedel, Evan Berkemeier, Kaylie raver, Maria Lopez, Madison Rahschulte

"Whew! Quite the list!," coach Lisa Gausman said. "Way to go everyone!"

Up next

Batesville's next meet is Thursday against the Lawrenceburg Tigers. Field events will start at 5 p.m. and running events at 5:30. 

-Information provided

