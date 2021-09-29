BATESVILLE - Twelve teams competed in the annual Batesville Invitational on Tuesday. The races were split into large and small school divisions.
Both the Batesville boys and the girls were crowned the champions of the big schools with East Central as the runner-up.
The Bulldogs scored 30 points to East Centrals 59. Seymour came in third at 64 followed by Rushville 87 and Franklin County 132 and Lawrenceburg 132.
Batesville's Benjamin Moster was the overall winner with a time of 16:29. Ean Loichinger was right behind him in 16:39. Daren Smith, Kyler Daulton, and Jake Chapman were the next three Bulldogs to cross the line in eighth, ninth and 10th. Finishing out the top seven for Batesville was Will Nuhring in 28th and Benjamin Adams in 36th.
Batesville squeezed by East Central by three points, winning 27-30. Rushville came in third at 82 followed by Seymour 112.
Rachel Campbell from East Central was the overall winner with a time of 20:04.
Batesville took the next three spots by Lily Pinckley, Ava Hanson and Maria Lopez. Megan Allgeier came through in seventh and Madison Rahschulte was 15th. Finishing out the top seven for the Lady Bulldogs were Katie Olsen in 17th and Ella Moster in 21st.
Jac-Cen-Del took second place for boys and girls in the small school division. North Decatur took third for both boys and girls.
For the Eagles, Josh Pohle was second followed by Adam Maloney eighth, Kameron Darnold 10th, Cameron Reatherford 12th, Austin Rohls 21st, Gabe Maloney 23rd and Jacob Ricke 24th. Austin Hammond was 15th in the reserve race.
For the Chargers, Aiden O'Dell led the way in 21:15. Owen Geis crossed the line in 21:49 followed by Kaysar Bowles 22:02, Ryan Hancock 22:32, Mason Dimett 24:00, Adam Mack 26:51, Noah Wesisenbach 36:58, Caleb Bowles 32:04 and Collin Bryant 32:04.
For the Lady Eagles, Cloey Simon was fifth and Kayla Simon sixth followed by Virginia Minch eighth, Allison Peetz 13th, Shelby Reatherford 14th and Kinsey Rohls 18th.
The Lady Chargers were led by Jenna Walton in 22:04. Gracie Osting finished in 26:17 followed by Cecilia Barber 29:42, Hannah Allen 30:38 and Paige Wesseler 34:55.
