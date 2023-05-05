BATESVILLE - On the back nine at Hillcrest Country Club, Batesville played host to EIAC foes Greensburg and Franklin County.
The Bulldogs won the tri-match with a team score of 179. Greensburg was second with 188 and Franklin County finished third with 209.
Batesville's Jackson Day and Landon Raver shared medalist honors by carding 42.
Jackson Wanstrath finished with 47 and Jon Moody was a shot back with 48. Alex Bunselmeier had a 50 and Leo Moody finished a stroke back with 51.
Hunter Springmeyer led the way for the Pirates with a 43. Colten Schroeder fired a 47. Abe Tebbe and Parker Philips came home with a 49. Brant Acra had a 52 and Kaden Acton finished with 56.
"The back nine of Hillcrest Country Club certainly is a tough test of a golf course," Greensburg Coach Bryce Mize said. "I would even venture to say it's the toughest nine holes we will play all year. That being said, we also simply didn't give ourselves many opportunities tonight. We took way too many putts on the lightning-fast greens and we also had a ton of penalty shots."
"We will have to learn from this and figure out how to put ourselves in better situations on difficult courses. We play it again Saturday, so hopefully that learning curve is a quick one. We had a couple of bright spots in a near ace from Brant Acra on No. 10 and a near eagle from Hunter Springmeyer on the closing No. 18," Coach Mize added.
BMS golf
The BMS Bulldogs played their last home match of the season Thursday at Hillcrest and kept their undefeated season intact beating St. Mary's 171-236.
Isaac Weber fired a 1-over 36 to earn match medalist honors. Scoring also for the Bulldogs in the match were Ian Hixson with a 41, Brody Gibson with a 45, and Stella Maple with a 49. Other scores for Batesville were Eli Weber 50, Alexis Gallagher, Cade Rienschield, and Zach Allen 53 (personal best), Beckett Jones 56, Grace Saner 57, Collin Vogelsang 60, Adelyne Koehne 61, Stella Lecher 68 and Liam Dahl 70.
The Bulldogs will travel to Rising Star on Monday to face South Dearborn and St. Louis.
NDJH golf
After a reschedule, the North Decatur Junior High golf team traveled to Morningstar Golf Club to face New Palestine on the front nine. New Palestine won the match with a team score of 205. North finished with 271.
The Chargers were led by Kobe Hoeing with a 62. Aiden Luttel and Esley Adkins each shot a 67 and Cooper Land had 75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.