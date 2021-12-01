MADISON – The Batesville High School wrestling team took to the road for the first time this season at Madison.
The Bulldogs were defeated by the Cubs 51-24.
Freshman Damien Dance opened the night with a pin at 152 pounds. Josh Mobley followed with a pin at 160 pounds.
Parker Glandon lost a close 3-0 match at 170.
Andrew Jones competed in his first varsity match, but fell to a returning semistate qualifier.
Chase Hamilton challenged the No. 8 ranked 195 in the state falling short in a hard fought battle. Christian Garcia got Batesville back on the scoreboard with a pin at 220.
Max Amberger got the last win for the Bulldogs with a forfeit.
After forfeiting five weights, Mason Neeley took a loss to a returning regional champion.
The Bulldogs will compete in their first multi-dual meet Saturday at Milan.
