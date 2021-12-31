FRANKTON - Batesville wrestling closed out 2021 by winning the Frankton Invitational by going 5-0 on the day. Seven out of 10 varsity wrestlers for the Bulldogs went 5-0 on the day.
The Bulldogs started the day by beating Madison-Grant 54-24. Alex Murphy, Tacoma Nicholas, David Maher, Damien Dance, Josh Mobley, Jy'lil Chappell, and Christian Garcia all won by pin while Chase Hamilton and Max Amberger won by forfeit.
The Bulldogs followed up with a 54-12 victory over Indianapolis Scecina. Murphy, Nicholas, Maher, Mobley, Chappell, Hamilton, Garcia, and Amberger all won by pin while Dance received a forfeit.
Batesville's thid round ended in a 48-18 victory over Indianapolis Lutheran. Murphy, Nicholas, Maher, Dance, Mobley, Chappell, Hamilton, and Garcia all had 6-point victories.
The Bulldogs defeated Knightstown 54-6 in the fourth round. Maher, Dance, Mobley, Chappell, and Hamilton all won by pin with Murphy, Nicholas, and Amberger receiving forfeits.
The fifth and final round came down to Batesville and host team Frankton with both teams unbeaten heading into the dual.
Despite giving up two forfeits, the Bulldogs won seven out of 10 matches all by pin. Murphy, Nicholas, Maher, Dance, Chappell, Hamilton, and Garcia were able to win by pin to secure 42-27 victory and the invite championship.
The Bulldogs also took home an individual award with David Maher winning the award for most pins leading the Bulldogs with five pins on his way to going 5-0.
Murphy, Nicholas, Dance, Chappel, Hamilton, and Garcia all went 5-0 as well. Mobley ended the day with four wins. Andrew Jones also competed and went 2-0 in junior varsity competition.
The Bulldogs will open the new year competing in the Bishop Chatard 6-way.
Dual Scores
- Batesville 54, Madison-Grant 24
- Batesville 54, Scecina Memorial 12
- Batesville 48, Lutheran 18
- Batesville 54, Knightstown 6
- Batesville 42, Frankton 27
Information provided.
