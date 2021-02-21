OLDENBURG - The short-handed Lions traveled to Oldenburg to face the Twisters on an unusual noon start on Saturday. The host Twisters used a 13-6 first quarter and 14-5 third quarter to separate from the Lions in Oldenburg’s 55-34 victory.
The Twisters move to 6-9 while the Lions drop to 1-17. Rushville was without the services of Jack Laker, Nash Paddack and Carter Tague.
Oldenburg opened the game with a bucket in the paint by Abe Streator and 3-pointer by Pros Moorman. A 3-pointer by Cameron Jackman got the Lions on the board. The Twisters pushed the lead to 13-3 on a triple by Nick Folop, bucket and 3-pointer from Andrew Oesterling. Jerron Taylor completed a traditional three point play to close the first quarter with Rushville trailing 13-6.
Quentin Cain drained two 3-pointers early in the second quarter to cut the lead to 18-12. Oldenburg extended the lead to 10 before Rushville got a jumper from Sam Smith. Smith added a 3-pointer later in the quarter to cut the deficit to 25-17, but a late steal and lay-up by Oesterling put the Twisters on top 27-17 at the half.
Oldenburg scored the first six points of the third quarter and held the Lions scoreless for better than five minutes. A Taylor 3-pointer got the Lions going in the third, but Oldenburg’s Charlie Schebler matched the triple to push the lead to 36-20. Taylor had two free throws for the Lions, but the Twisters ended the third on a 5-0 run to lead 41-22.
Camren Munchel drained a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 16 points. Oldenburg pushed the lead back to 20 on a bucket by Strreator. Rushville’s Dylan Thompson scored in the lane and later hit a baseline jumper, but the Twisters had the answer on the other end and never let the Lions make a run in the fourth quarter.
Rushville was led by Taylor with 10 points. Cain hit a trio of 3-pointers for nine points. Smith finished with five followed by Thompson four, Munchel three and Jackman three.
Oldenburg had three scorers in double figures - Oesterling 13, Streator 11 and Moorman 10.
The Lions are scheduled to travel to Lawrenceburg (11-10) on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.