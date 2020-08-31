ZIONSVILLE – The Lion football team picked up a game with Covenant Christian to fill a hole in the schedule left by New Castle having to cancel the Week 2 match-up due to health concerns and COVID-19 quarantine.
Rushville traveled to Zionsivlle West Middle School to face the Warriors. A huge second quarter by Covenant Christian broke open the game and led the Warriors posting a 68-6 victory.
The game was tight through the first quarter as the Warriors led just 7-0 after one quarter. Covenant Christian exploded for 41 points in the second quarter to take control of the contest.
The Warriors scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Austin Frazier to B.J. Lomax to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Frazier scored from 17 yards out to push the lead to 13-0. An interception and return for a touchdown on the Lions’ next possession extended the Warrior lead to 20-0. A punt return for a TD gave the Warriors a third score in a matter of minutes.
Micah Wilson added a pair of TDs in the second quarter and another Frazier to Lomax connection had the Warriors up 48-0 at the half.
The lead grew to 54-0 in the third quarter before the Lions got on the board with a 5-yard TD run by Harper Miller.
Covenant Christian added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to close out the 68-6 victory.
Miller led the Lion offense with 18 carries for 84 yards and the one TD. Austin Vance passed 7-for-15 for 119 yards.
Following the game, Rushville head coach Dan Rector said, “We talked to the boys this week about overcoming adversity. One of our goals as coaches is not only to teach the fundamentals of football, but also the fundamentals of life. We’ll get healthy this week, learn from our mistakes and get better for the Franklin County game.”
The Lions (0-2) host Franklin County (1-0) Friday. The Wildcats defeated Winchester 50-7 in Week 2.
