FORTVILLE - In a match-up of former HHC foes, Rushville traveled to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) for girls basketball action Thursday. A big third quarter allowed the Lady Marauders to pull away for the victory.
The Lady Marauders led 23-16 at the half and took control of the game in the third quarter with an 18-2 run. Mt. Vernon moves to 4-1 on the season. The Lady Lions drop to 2-2.
Mt. Vernon grabbed a 12-7 lead after the first eight minutes. Ellery Minch led the way in the quarter for Mt. Vernon with six points. Shay Shipley drained a 3-pointer for Mt. Vernon. Rushville countered with a traditional three point play from Briley Munchel and buckets by Lexi Morris and Jin Calaf.
Mt. Vernon outscored the Lady Lions 11-9 in the second quarter. Annika Marlow had five points, including a bomb, in the quarter. Ericka Kuhn and Morris added two points each. For the Lady Marauders, Wampler connected on a pair from long range for six points. Shipley also connected from downtown.
In the big third quarter for Mt. Vernon, Ellery Minch poured in seven points. Alaina Nugent added five points for Mt. Vernon. Two free throws by Belle Gossett was all for the Lady Lions in the third quarter.
Shipley's four points led Mt. Vernon in the fourth quarter as the Lady Marauders outscored Rushville 10-8. Gossett was 4-for-4 at the charity stripe in the fourth for the Lady Lions.
Gossett led the Lady Lions with six points. Munchel and Marlow both had five points. Morris and Calaf both finished with four points. Kuhn had two points.
Mt. Vernon was led by Minch with 18 points and Shipley with 12 points.
Mt. Vernon won the junior varsity game 25-16.
Leoni Boyer led Rushville with six points. Kylee Herbert scored five points. Olivia Smith added three points and Gracie Buzzard had two points.
