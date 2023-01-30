SEYMOUR – The Lady Cougars of South Decatur closed out the regular season with a road game at Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran.
The Lady Cougars of Trinity Lutheran improved to 18-6 on the season with an 81-49 victory over South. South ends the regular season at 7-14 and faces Oldenburg Academy (11-9) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Southwestern (Shelby) Sectional.
Trinity led 19-13 after the first quarter. Both teams scored 17 points in the second quarter as the host Lady Cougars took a 36-30 lead to the half.
The third quarter was the difference maker. Trinity poured in 28 points while South scored five. Trinity outscored South 17-14 in the final quarter to secure the 81-49 victory.
Trinity was led by the No. 12 scorer in the state in Bailey Tabeling. The senior had 27 points. Sophomore Madison Keith added 21 points. Liza Froedge and Jordan Brewer both scored 13 points. Dianna Munez scored three points. Morgan Brewer and Laura Roeder both added two points.
South had two players score in double figures, led by Kiley Best with 19 points. Makayla Somers added 13 points. Hope Baker scored seven points. Paige McQueen, Molly Eden and Mary Gasper all scored three points. Brayley Dundal added a free throw for one point.
Eden led South with nine rebounds. Somers added seven rebounds. Best handed out a team-high four assists.
