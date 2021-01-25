RUSHVILLE — The Lady Lions picked up win No. 14 on the season with a 66-43 victory over Connersville on Saturday.
Rushville is 14-7 overall and 4-3 in the EIAC. Connersville drops to 5-10 overall and 1-5 in the EIAC.
The Lady Lions made an early statement with a 21-4 run in the first eight minutes of action. Jaeda Miller opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and Olivia Yager followed with a bucket. Connersville got on the board with a bucket by Maranda Cranfill. The Lady Lions then scored the next 13 points. Belle Gossett started the run and a lay-up by Abby Buckley capped it as the Lady Lions led 18-2. Cranfill’s second bucket stopped the run, but a MIller 3-pointer ended the opening quarter with the Lady Lions leading 21-4.
Connersville opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Karsen Morgan and a bucket by Cranfill. Another Miller 3-pointer got the Lady Lions going in the second. Connersville was able to cut the deficit to 10 on a bucket by Paige Dunaway. Rushville doubled-up the Lady Spartans 12-6 the rest of the quarter. Gossett and Annika Marlow had 3-pointers for Rushville. A bucket in the lane by Josie Fields closed the first half with Rushville on top 36-20.
Rushville put the game out of reach in the third quarter with a 20-7 run. Rushville scored 16 straight to start the third quarter as Briley Munchel’s 3-pointer had the Lady Lions in front 52-20. Two late free throws by Gossset for Rushville and a bucket by Abbie Schwartz ended the quarter with the Lady Lions on top 56-27.
The Lady Spartans opened the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run with Cranfill scoring six in the run. Two Fields free throws stopped the spurt. Rushville closed the game on a 6-2 run to post the 66-43 victory.
Rushville was led by Yager with 15 points followed by Miller 14, Marlow 13, Gossett seven, Munchel six, Buckley four, Fields four and Lexi Morris three. Yager had a team-high seven rebounds. Marlow led the team with seven assists. Miller and Marlow both had four steals.
