RUSHVILLE - A big lead after the first eight minutes held up for the Lady Lions in a 60-45 victory over visiting Batesville Thursday.
Rushville improves to 10-12 on the season and 4-2 in the EIAC. The Lady Bulldogs drop to 11-9 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
The Lady Lions led 22-9 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 41-21 at the half.
Batesville cut into the deficit in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Lions 15-10. Both teams scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Lions posted the 15-point victory.
Senior Belle Gossett led the Lady Lions with 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Briley Munchel added 13 points, five rebounds, nine assists and six steals. Leonie Boyer finished with 13 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Kylee Herbert had nine points, four assists and two steals. Gracie Buzzard had five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Olivia Smith added four points, two rebounds and one steal. Trisha Morgan had had two points and one steal. Carly Senour grabbed two rebounds and Kiley Parsley had one rebound.
The Lady Lions return to action Saturday, hosting EIAC foe Connersville on Senior Night for Gossett, Munchel, Regan Padgett and Tracie Stanley.
At half-time of Thursday's game, 1995 RCHS graduate Jennifer (Marlow) Drudge was honored for her selection to the 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Drudge scored 1,306 points while playing for Rushville. She averaged 20 points per game as a senior and was named an Indiana All-Star. Drudge played collegiately at Butler University.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville knocked off Batesville 35-24.
For the Lady Lions, Mikayla Herbert scored 11 points. Carly Senour scored 10 points and had two steals. Makenna Ripberger scored four points. Kiley Parsley scored three points. Mallory Angle, Erick Kuhn and Becca Tabeling each scored two points. Trisha Morgan scored one point and had three steals and two assists.
For Batesville, Marlee Obermeyer led the way with 10 points. Claire Saner and Cora Roth added four points each. Lexiyne Harris and Ava Hilbert both scored three points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.