The Lady Chargers jumped out to a big first half lead on county-rival South Decatur en route to a 54-31 victory. North improves to 12-5 on the season and 2-0 in the MHC. South drops to 5-10 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
North senior Madelyn Bohman guided the Lady Chargers to an 11-7 lead after the first quarter. Bohman had six points in the opening eight minutes off a steal and a pair of offensive rebounds. Sydney Rohls scored from inside and Kelsey Haley drained a 3-pointer for North.
South countered with three points from Makayla Somers and two each from Kiley Best and Mary Gasper.
North pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring South 25-6 to grab a 36-13 lead at the half.
Madi Allen had the hot hand for North in the second quarter. Allen poured in 12 of her team-high 15 points in the second. Haley added a pair of 3-point bombs and Bohman hit from beyond the arc for North.
South got three points from Best, a bucket by Somers and a free throw by Molly Eden.
At half-time, the North Decatur Elementary players were recognized for participating in the Lady Chargers basketball camp.
The Lady Chargers continued their offensive attack in the third quarter, led by Ella Kunz with six points. Haley hit her fourth 3-pointer of the night and Allen scored her final three points of the game. Claire Kinker added a jumper to get in the scoring column.
Somers completed a traditional three point play in the third quarter. Brayley Sundal drained a pair of free throws.
After three quarters, North led 52-18.
South's offense found some footing in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Chargers 13-2. Somers scored seven of her team-high 15 points in the final eight minutes. Katie Gasper buried a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Cougars.
The Lady Chargers had four players score in double figures. Following Allen's 15 was Haley 12, Bohman 11 and Kunz 10. Rohls scored four points and Kinker had two.
For South, Somers led with 15 points followed by Katie Gasper six, Best five, Sundal two, Mary Gasper two and Eden one.
The Lady Chargers return to action Tuesday, hosting MHC foe Morristown. This will be varsity only.
South travels to Southwestern (Hanover) Saturday.
