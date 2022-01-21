MILAN - The Lady Chargers improved to 14-6 on the season with a 57-39 victory at Milan. Milan drops to 5-15.
North Decatur jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back. The Lady Chargers outscored the Lady Indians 20-15 in the second quarter to double up Milan 42-21 at the half.
Milan cut the deficit to 51-35 after three quarters before falling 57-39.
The Lady Chargers put three players in double figures in scoring. Madelyn Bohman led the way with 15 points. Ella Kunz finished with 14 points and Kelsey Haley added 12 points.
Madi Allen finished with eight points. Kacey Barker scored six points and Clare Kinker had two points.
The Lady Chargers host conference foe Hauser (9-10) on Tuesday.
The IHSAA will announce the sectional draw on Sunday. North will travel to host Southwestern (Hanover) and be joined by Switzerland County, South Ripley, the host Lady Rebels, South Decatur and Milan.
