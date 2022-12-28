MIDDLETOWN - The Lady Chargers got back in the win column Tuesday with a 52-41 road win over Shenandoah. The Lady Chargers move to 11-5 overall while the Lady Raiders drop to 5-8.
North jumped out to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 30-10 at the half.
Madi Allen scored 17 points in the first half to pace the Lady Chargers. Allen finished with a game-high 27 points on the night.
Five other Chargers got into the scoring column throughout the game. The host Lady Raiders battled back in the second half to close the gap to six points, but solid free throw shooting down the stretch by North put the game on ice and extended the lead back to double digits.
Ella Kunz dropped in eight points on the night, while Kelsey Haley added seven points. Senior Madelyn Bohman scored five points. Sydney Rohls chipped in a traditional three point play on way to her three points. Clare Kinker also drilled a baseline jumper for two points in the game.
For the game, the Lady Chargers connected on 16-of-22 from the charity stripe. Shenandoah was 7-of-13 from the free throw line.
North plays host to county-rival South Decatur (5-9) Jan. 5. This game will be elementary recognition night for the future Lady Chargers.
