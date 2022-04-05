HENRYVILLE - The Lady Cougar softball team made the trip to Henryville on Monday. The Lady Hornets jumped out to an 11-0 lead en route to the 14-7 victory.
After South (1-2) went down in order in the top of the first, the Lady Hornets plated 11 runs in the home-half of the inning. Henryville had eight hits in the frame, highlighted by Long's double and home run.
The Lady Cougars answered with a pair of runs in the top of the second. Loryn Pate singled and scored on the RBI double by Molly Eden. Lakota Henry followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 11-2 after two innings.
South added three runs in the third. Kassidy Haley had a single and Pate added an RBI single as the Lady Cougars cut the deficit to 11-5. Henryville added a run in the bottom of the third.
Madison Mikulec singed for South in the fourth, but the Lady Cougars were not able to bring her around to score. Henryville was retired in order in the inning.
Pate had her third single of the game in the fifth. Henryville added two runs in the fifth to lead 14-5 after five innings.
In the top of the seventh, Haley tripled with one out. Pate had another RBI single to give her four hits in four plate appearances. Eden followed with a single and Henry scored Pate on a ground out. Henryville got the next Lady Cougars to seal the 14-7 victory.
Pate led South with four singles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Henry, Eden and Haley all had two hits for South. Makayla Puckett, Lydia Witkemper and Mikulec added the other hits for South. Henry drove in two runs and Eden had one RBI.
In the circle, Henry allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks. Pate allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.