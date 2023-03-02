GREENSBURG - After watching an upset in the opening game Wednesday with Lawrenceburg knocking off No. 4 Connersville, Greensburg avoided the same fate by using a 22-4 fourth quarter to pull away from South Dearborn en route to the 53-36 victory.
South Dearborn ends the season at 15-9. Greensburg improves to 18-6.
The opening points of the game came as a scramble for the ball ended up in Jack McKinsey's hands and the Pirate drained a 3-pointer. South Dearborn got on the board with a bucket by Ryan Willoughby. Greensburg ran off the next nine points. McKinsey started the run with a 3-pointer by Addison Barnes-Pettit following. A Barnes-Pettit lay-up and bucket by Ki Dyer had the Pirates up 12-2.
South Dearborn's Zander Schwab hit a 3-pointer to stop the run. Willoughby added a bucket to get the Knights within five. After a Dyer free throw for Greensburg, South Dearborn's Brodie Teke hit a free throw and Willoughby scored off a turnover to close the gap to 13-10 after one quarter.
Turnovers hampered the Pirates in the first half. The miscues allowed South Dearborn to score the first nine points of the second quarter. A Breckin McCreary bucket started the quarter. Teke added five straight points and Hudson Shackelford hit a jumper in the lane to put the Knights on top 19-13.
Greensburg finally broke the ice with a Dyer 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three, 19-16. After a timeout, Shackelford scored for the Knights. A Willoughby bucket added to the South Dearborn lead before Greensburg's Jeter Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the left corner as time expired to cut the deficit to 23-19 at the half.
Barnes-Pettit found Dyer at the top of the key and Dyer connected on the triple to cut the deficit to 23-22 to start the third quarter. South Dearborn got on the board with a bucket by Adam Kunkel and two free throws from Willoughby. Greensburg scored the next five points, the final two coming from the charity stripe by Abe Tebbe, to tie the game at 27-27.
After trading two points on each end, South Dearborn's Shackelford hit a 3-pointer. Greensburg's Tebbe scored in the paint to cut the deficit to 32-31 heading to the fourth. South Dearborn missed a dunk late in the third and all the momentum went to Greensburg in the fourth quarter.
Tebbe found Edwards for the bucket to give the Pirates a 33-32 lead as the fourth quarter started. A Dyer 3-pointer pushed Greensburg's lead to four points. A jumper by South Dearborn's Jacob Daugherty got the Knights on the board in the final quarter and the Knights took a time out.
After the break, a Greensburg turnover ended with a lay-up by Willoughby and a tie game 36-36 near the five minute mark.
A Dyer 3-pointer broke the tie and started a 17-0 run to close out the game. Grainger Maxwell's bucket in the lane pushed the lead to five. A traditional three point play by Edwards for Greensburg extended the lead to 44-36 with 3:11 to play.
Free throws from Edwards and Dyer pushed the lead to 11 and a Dyer lay-up made it 49-36. Two Dyer free throws and a free throw from Maxwell closed out the win, 53-36.
For the Pirates, Dyer led the way offensively with 23 points. Edwards added 10 points followed by McKinsey seven, Barnes-Pettit five, Tebbe four and Maxwell four.
Edwards, Dyer, Tebbe and Maxwell all grabbed four rebounds. Edwards added a team-high three assists.
Willoughby led the Knights with 12 points.
In the opening game Wednesday, Lawrenceburg knocked off No. 4 Connersville 50-41. Logan Rohrer scored 19 points to lead the Tigers. Cooper Bobo added 13 points.
Jac-Cen-Del
EDINBURGH - In sectional 60 at Edinburgh, Jac-Cen-Del knocked off Southwestern (Shelby) 66-40. The Eagles will face Waldron in the second semifinal Friday.
JCD had two players score in double figures with Matt Dickman finishing with 21 and Devin Grieshop with 17. Brady Comer, Clark Dwenger and Johnny Newhart all scored six points. Gavin Groth, Landon Kohlman, Corbin White, Borgman and DJ Brook all scored two points.
