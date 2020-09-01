NEW CASTLE - A big Labor Day weekend event is on tap for Mt. Lawn Speedway. On Saturday and Sunday, CRA Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, Modifieds, Stock Compacts, Pro Compacts and Crown Vic’s will be in action. Central Indiana Cage Carts will be on the program on Saturday only. The Mt. Lawn Labor Day Car Show will be on Monday.
Saturday’s line up will consist of practice and qualifications for all divisions with heat and feature races in the Stock Compacts, Crown Vic’s and Cage Carts. There will be special 5-lap races for the CRA Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, Modifieds and Pro Compacts five top qualifiers for $200 winner take all.
Sunday’s program consists of warm up sessions for all division with racing consisting of a 25-lap Pro Compact Feature, 75-lap CRA Sportsman Feature, 25-lap Crown Vic Feature, 20-lap Thunder Roadster Feature, 30-lap Modified Feature, 25-lap Stock Compact Feature and a 75-lap Street Stock Feature.
Monday will be Wilburn Culbertson’s 15 annual Labor Day Car Show at Mt. Lawn. There will be cash drawings, Big Wheel races, Pedal Car races, Obstacle course go kart races, Burn Out contest and a Nickle Scramble for the kids. Awards will consist of Top 15 in 1957 down, Top 15 in 1958 up, Track Choice, Ladies Choice, Promotors Choice, First 200 Dash Plaques and Door Prizes. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch will go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with possibly your last chance in 2020 to get one of Mt. Lawn’s famous cheeseburgers.
Saturday ticket price is $10 with children 10 and under free. Pit gate opens at 11 a.m. with practice and qualifying getting underway at 1:30 p.m. Racing will start at 6 p.m.
Sunday ticket price is $20 with children 10 and under free. Pit gate opens at 10 a.m. with grandstand gate at noon along with practice. Racing will start at 2 p.m.
Mt. Lawn is still at 50% capacity so it is a good idea to purchase tickets online at mtlawn.com.
Monday’s show runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Day of the show registration is $10 with two free breakfasts included. General admission to the car show is free.
Mt. Lawn is located at 1494 S CR 400 W, just five miles west of New Castle.
-Information provided
