RUSHVILLE — Leading by four points in the first quarter, the Lady Lions used two big scoring streaks to distance themselves from Batesville on Thursday. Rushville put together a 10-0 run and a 15-0 run in the first half en route to the 63-34 victory.
Rushville improves to 13-7 overall and 3-3 in the EIAC. Batesville drops to 8-12 overall and 3-4 in the EIAC.
The Lady Lions opened the game with an 11-2 run. Annika Marlow started the run with a 3-pointer. After Batesville’s Breanna Wells scored, Belle Gossett hit a 3-pointer for Rushville. Olivia Yager added a bucket and Marlow connected on a second 3-pointer.
Batesville fought back with a 7-2 spurt. Makayla Granger-Young started the run and two free throws by Emma Weiler capped it to cut the deficit to 13-9.
The Lady Lions closed the quarter with six straight points, including four straight from Yager to lead 19-9 after one quarter.
The offensive run continued to start the second quarter as Briley Munchel scored on the break off the Abby Buckley assist. Yager’s drive to basket made it 23-9. Following a Batesville timeout, Carley Pride scored for the Lady Bulldogs. Rushville then went on a 15-0 run. A Jaeda Miller 3-pointer started the run and she had eight of the 15 points. A traditional three point play by Buckley put the Lady Lions in front 38-11.
Batesville’s Gabrielle Elston connected on a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 38-14 at the half.
Batesville started the second half on a 7-3 run. Buckets by Sarah Ripperger and Granger-Young opened the third quarter. After another bomb by Miller for Rushville, Wells hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 41-21.
Rushville answered with a Miller 3-pointer, two free throws by Marlow and a bucket by Gossett to push the lead to 48-21. Rushville scored the final eight points of the quarter to lead 56-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs went on a 7-2 spurt to open the final eight minutes. A 3-pointer by Batesville’s Wells cut the deficit to 58-30. Rushville came back with a 5-1 run before a 3-pointer from Batesville’s Elston capped the scoring in the game with Rushville winning 63-34.
Batesville was led by Granger-Young and Wells with eight points each. Elston followed with six points. Ripperger had five points followed by Calley Kaiser three, Weiler two and Pride two.
Rushville had three players score in double figures – Miller 21, Yager 13 and Marlow 10. Buckley finished with seven points followed by Gossett six, Lexi Morris three, Munchel two and Josie Fields one.
The Lady Lions host Connersville (5-9) at 6 p.m. Saturday in a varsity only match-up. Batesville hosts Greensburg (10-5) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
