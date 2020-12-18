CAMBRIDGE CITY – In search of victory No. 1 on the season, the Chargers traveled to Cambridge City Lincoln on Thursday. A 42-point second half propelled North to the 64-51 victory.
North improves to 1-3 on the season. Lincoln drops to 2-3.
Lincoln opened the scoring in the game with a pair of free throws. North got on the board with a bucket by Connor Messer. With Lincoln leading 5-4, North got its first lead of the game on a rebound bucket by Xavier Adams. Two Andrew Tielking free throws pushed the lead to 8-5. A bucket by Trent Gauck and drop step move for the bucket by Adams had the Charger run at 8-0. Tyler Wyles scored for Lincoln at the buzzer to close the first quarter with North on top 12-7.
Gauck opened the scoring in the second quarter and Wyles answered with a 3-pointer on the other end. Buckets by Messer and Tielking extended the Charger lead to 18-10. A Wyles bucket on the fast break and 3-pointer by Alex Bertsch started a 12-2 Golden Eagle run. Wyles capped the run with a 3-pointer as Lincoln led 22-20. Two Lance Nobbe free throws for North knotted the game at 22-22 at the half.
Despite some foul trouble and turnovers to start the second half, the Chargers held the Golden Eagles scoreless for better than three minutes. North scored the first nine points of the third quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Gauck and traditional three point play from Carson Parmer. After a Lincoln time-out and missed free throws by the Golden Eagles, Nobbe scored for the Chargers to push the lead to 33-22. Bertsch got the Golden Eagles on the board with a 3-pointer, but Gauck answered with a triple to keep the lead at 11 points.
Four straight from Lincoln cut the lead to seven, but Reid Messer’s 3-pointer extended the lead back to double figures. A Tielking bucket capped the third quarter with the Chargers leading 41-29.
The fourth quarter turned into a parade to the charity stripe. The teams combined to shoot 33 free throws in the final eight minutes of action. Lincoln was able to get the deficit under double figures at 43-35 with 5:47 to play. North pushed the lead back to double figures as Nobbe found Messer cutting to the basket. Reid Messer later found Nobbe for the easy bucket and free throws by Messer and Tielking pushed North’s lead to 54-40 with 3:27 to play. Lincoln could not cut the deficit to single digits the rest of the way.
For the Chargers, Gauck led the way with 17 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Tielking added 16 points and five boards. Nobbe tallied eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Connor Messer had six points and three rebounds. Reid Messer added six points, three rebounds and six assists. Parmer added five points, one rebound and one assist. Adams had four points, three boards and one assist. Kaden Muckerheide had two points and one rebound.
North won the junior varsity contest 43-31.
Leading the Chargers was Nate O’Dell with nine points, three rebounds, and two assists. Jack Koehne finished with nine points, three rebounds and one assist. Charlie Kramer had seven points and three rebounds. Caiden Gahimer finished with six points and seven boards. Muckerheide had four points, two rebounds and two assists. Ty Litmer added four points, one rebound and one assist. Cole Davis scored four points.
The Chargers travel to Triton Central on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.