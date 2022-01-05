BROOKVILLE - After trailing at Franklin County 18-14 at the half, the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Wildcats 34-13 in the second half en route to the 48-31 EIAC victory.
Rushville improves to 10-7 on the season and undefeated at 4-0 in the EIAC. Franklin County drops to 8-10 overall and 1-2 in the EIAC.
Rushville trailed 9-7 after one quarter and 18-14 at the half.
The Lady Lions came out of the break and poured in 22 points in the third quarter. Rushville then held Franklin County to just four points in the fourth quarter to run away with the victory.
Annika Marlow and Sophia Dora both had 15 points to lead Rushville. Dora added 14 rebounds for a double double to go with three assists and two steals. Marlow had five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Leonie Boyer finished with eight points and two rebounds. Briley Munchel had five points and three assists. Lexi Morris finished with three points, two assists and two steals. Belle Gossett added two points and four rebounds.
Rushville's junior varsity squad improved to 10-5 on the season with a 33-29 victory over Franklin County.
The teams played to a 12-12 tie at the half. Rushville outscored Franklin County 12-7 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Olivia Smith led the Lady Lions with 10 points. Audrey Angle added eight points. Kylee Herbert, Kiley Parsley and Ericka Kuhn all had four points. Trish Morgan finished with three points.
Angle led Rushville with eight rebounds. Smith added six rebounds. Herbert dished out five assists and had three steals, both team-highs.
