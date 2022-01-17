Host North Decatur scored 47 points in the second half to pull away from county-rival South Decatur and post the 72-58 victory.
The win moved North to 6-5 overall and 2-1 in the MHC. South moved 6-7 overall and 2-1 in the MHC.
South opened the scoring in the game with a bucket by Dale Peters. A North bucket by Lance Nobbe knotted the game. South answered with a Hunter Johnson 3-pointer and bucket by Jacob Scruggs to grab a 7-2 lead. Kaden Muckerheide's drive to the bucket cut the deficit to three.
With South leading 9-6, Scruggs extended the lead with a bucket in the lane. After a free throw by North's Muckerheide, Johnson scored for South to push the lead to 13-7. Xavier Adams found Muckerheide for the easy bucket to cut the deficit to 13-9 after one quarter.
Johnson scored on the fast break to start the second quarter. A rebound bucket by Adams got the Chargers on the board in the second quarter. North closed the gap to 17-16 on a Muckerheide 3-pointer. A four-point play by Johnson pushed the lead back to five for South.
After Adams came up with two big offensive rebounds, Muckerheide hit a 3-pointer and Blake Spears connected on a pair of free throws to tie the game at 21-21. South regained the led and extended it to five on a bucket on the break by Drew Diekhoff. Another Muckerheide drive and rebound bucket by Reid Messer closed the first half with South holding a slim 26-25 lead.
South extended the lead early in the third on a 3-pointer by Luke Burton. With 5:38 to play in the quarter, a traditional three point play by Muckerheide gave the Chargers the lead. Conner Linkmeyer followed with a drive to the bucket and North led by three.
South fought back to tie the game at 37-37 and 39-39. Two Muckerheide free throws and a traditional three point play by Nobbe started a 11-2 run by North. A Spears bucket capped the run as North led 50-41 after three quarters.
Johnson opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, but the Chargers answered with a 9-2 run to lead 59-46. South was unable to get the deficit under double figures the rest of the way. The Chargers hit 9-of-10 from the charity stripe in the final four minutes of the game to seal with victory.
Muckerheide led North with 25 points. Spears added 15 points. Nobbe had 13 points and Linkmeyer had 11 points. Carson Parmer and Messer both had four points. Adams finished with two points.
For the Cougars, Hunter Johnson had 34 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Scruggs added nine points. Peters finished with seven points. Wellenweber and Burton both had three points. Drew Diekhoff had two points.
North won the junior varsity contest 65-53.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Jack Koehne with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Brady Mauer finished with 23 points, three 3-pointers and six clutch free throws to seal the game. Brayden Hancock had eight points. Cooper Parmer added six points. Mason Morris and Brad Krieger both scored two points.
For South, Colby Rathburn led the way with 14 points. Also in double figures scoring was Jaylynn McMurray with 12 and Brady Lane with 10. Lucas Ballard finished with eight points. Austin Wells had four points and Cameron Henderson had three points.
Other scores
Greensburg 56, South Dearborn 46 - Scoring for Greensburg included Ki Dyer 18, Dakota Walters 16, Colin Comer 9, Brenden Stanley 6, Jeter Edwards 5, Addison Barnes-Pettit 2.
Rushville 51, Morristown 43
New Castle 85, Rushville 46
South Decatur 79, Southwestern (Shelby) 67 - Scoring for South included Johnson 53, Burton 9, Scruggs 6, Kelby Shook 4, Peters 4, Wullenweber 3.
Lawrenceburg 49, North Decatur 39
Jac-Cen-Del 90, Waldron 64
