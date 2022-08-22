SHELBYVILLE – After falling behind 6-0 after the first quarter against the Golden Bears, Greenburg outscored Shelbyville 35-15 to cruise to a 35-21 win in the football season opener.
Greensburg opened the game with the ball on their own 25 yard line. The Pirates put together an 11-play drive, but turned the ball over to Shelbyville on downs.
Shelbyville took the lead on the next possession. A 13-play drive was capped by a 1-yard run by Axel Conover. Shelbyville led 6-0 and carried the lead to the second quarter.
Greensburg got on the board at the 7:37 mark of the second quarter. Quarterback Sam West found Kaden Acton near the left-front pylon for the touchdown to tie the game at 6-6.
Shelbyville answered right back on the next possession with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Eli Chappelow to Alex Macharia. The extra point was good by Aiden Helfer-Vazquez to give the Golden Bears a 13-6 lead.
Greensburg appeared to have a touchdown on the last play of the half, but the reception was called out of bounds in the back of the end zone and the teams went to the break with Shelbyville leading by seven.
The lone touchdown in the third quarter came on a 2-yard run by West as the Pirates tied the game at 13-13.
West added a 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter as the Pirates took a 20-13 lead.
After the Golden Bears regained the lead 21-20, Greensburg’s West found the end zone again. This run was 21 yards. The 2-point conversion was good and Greensburg led 28-21.
Late in the fourth, Shelbyville was driving the ball down field looking for the game-tying touchdown. Greensburg’s Eli Moore recovered a Golden Bears fumble to give possession back to the Pirates.
Acton put the game away with a 68-yard touchdown run as the Pirates posted the 35-21 victory.
West finished with 49 yards passing with one TD and 205 rushing with three TDs. Acton rushed for 158 yards and had two TDs. Moore added 54 yards rushing. Acton, Caleb Greiwe, Blake Collins, Owen Meadows and Bradley Lutz all caught at least one pass for the Pirates.
Defensively, Jesse Hadler led the Pirates with 12 total tackles. Evan Graves added 11 total tackles. Moore had 10 total tackles, including two tackles for loss. Tyler Biddinger also had 10 total tackles. Meadows added nine total tackles and Gabe Jones had eight total tackles. West and Xander Friend both had a tackle for loss.
Greensburg travels to Greenfield-Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Cougars defeated Plainfield 30-28 in the season opener.
