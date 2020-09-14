GREENSBURG - The Pirates used three second half goals to pull away from visiting Switzerland County 3-1.
The game was very even through the first half and the teams headed to the break knotted at 0-0.
To start the second half, Switzerland County was awarded a penalty kick due to an illegal challenge in the box by the Pirates. The Pacers capitalized on the opportunity and took a 1-0 lead with only 30 minutes left to play.
The Pirates continued to battle and with less than 10 minutes left to play, Grayson Newhart scored the equalizer off of the corner kick from Luke Hellmich. Less than four minutes later, Newhart scored again, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
Before the final whistle, Newhart added another goal, completing the hat trick (his fourth hat trick of the season), off of the assist, again, from Luke Hellmich.
The win moves Greensburg to 4-4 on the season.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.