GREENSBURG – Visiting Batesville used a 23-9 run in the second quarter to pull away to the 40-24 lead over North Decatur at halftime and went on to the 65-48 victory.
North was led by Trent Gauck with 13 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Lance Nobbe tallied 10 points, four rebounds and five assists.
Andrew Tielking also scored in double figures with 10 points.
Xavier Adams finished with five points, a team-high nine rebounds, and two assists.
Carson Parmer added four points, three rebounds and one assist.
Kaden Muckerheide had two points and one assist and Conner Linkmeyer finished with two points, one rebound and one assist.
Three Bulldogs scored in double-digits. Sam Voegele tallied 16 points and four assists. RJ Powell had 14 points and four assists. Cole Werner finished with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Batesville won the junior varsity contest 52-38. Cole Davis led North with 18 points. Nate O’Dell, Caiden Gahimer and Jack Koehne all finished with seven points.
North travels to Waldron on Thursday.
