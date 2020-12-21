WALDRON - Waldron used a 23-6 second quarter to separate from visiting North Decatur in girls basketball action. The Lady Mohawks
Waldron is 8-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play. North, after a win at South Dearborn Saturday, is 2-6 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
Waldron scored the first two points of the game before Madelyn Bohman hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Chargers. After four more from the Lady Mohawks, Madelin Hoover scored from the block to cut the deficit to 8-5 at the end of the first quarter.
A bucket by Jenna Geis opened the second quarter and had the Lady Chargers within one at 8-7. Waldron responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Lauryn Thomas to double up the Lady Chargers 14-7. Following two free throws by North’s Geis, Waldron went on a 17-2 run. North’s bucket in the stretch came from Gorrell midway through the quarter. From there it was all Waldron as the Lady Mohawks scored the final 15 of the quarter to lead 31-11 at the half.
North came out of the locker room and made a run. The 7-1 spurt was started by Brittany Krieger and capped by a free throw by Geis as the deficit was cut to 32-18. The Lady Mohawks scored the next three points before North got a 3-pointer from Krieger, free throw by Gorrell and bucket from Geis to pull within 12 at 37-25. Two free throws by Thomas for Waldron closed the third quarter with the Lady Mohawks on top 39-25.
Waldron put to rest any thought of a Lady Charger comeback early in the fourth. The Lady Mohawks scored the first six points and added a 3-pointer after a bucket by Gorrell to push the lead to 48-27. Waldron outscored North 9-7 down the stretch to seal the 57-34 win.
For the Lady Chargers, Gorrell tallied 10 points and eight rebounds. Krieger was also in double figures with 10 points. Gei finished with seven points followed by Bohman three, Hoover two and Ella Kunz two.
North 53, South Dearborn 31
AURORA - Behind a big opening quarter and the 3-point shooting of sophomore Madelyn Bohman, the Lady Chargers picked up a road win at South Dearborn 53-21.
North came out strong in the first quarter to take a 21-4 lead.
North added to the lead in the second with 10 points to lead 31-11 at the half.
North outscored the Lady Knights 17-16 in the third quarter and 5-4 in the fourth quarter to post the big road victory.
The Lady Charger defense forced South Dearborn to turn the ball over nearly 30 times in the game. North also knocked down eight 3-pointers in the contest.
Bohman finished with five 3-pointers en route to game-high honors with 22 points.
South Dearborn got six points each from Bond, Dixon and Burton.
North won the junior varsity game 36-24.
