RUSHVILLE - A tale of two halves wrapped up sectional basketball action Wednesday at Rushville. Greensburg owned the first half, leading 29-21 at half-time. Rushville owned the second half, outscoring the Lady Pirates by 10 points en route to the 55-53 victory.
Rushville improves to 12-13 on the season and advance to face Franklin County (16-6) in the second semifinal Friday at Rushville. Lawrenceburg (11-12) faces Connersville (9-14) in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday. Greensburg's season ends with a 13-10 record.
Greensburg jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a bucket by Leah West and 3-pointer from Aly Powers. Rushville scored the next four points on two Belle Gossett free throws and a drive to the bucket by Leonie Boyer. Greensburg worked to extend the lead back to five at 13-8 on a 3-pointer by Mary Harmon.
Rushville closed the deficit on a 3-pointer by Briley Munchel, but Greensburg's Carlee Adams answered with a bomb on the other end. After Rushville cut the deficit to 16-13 on a rebound bucket by Olivia Smith, another Adams 3-pointer and bucket by West on the break gave the Lady Pirates a 21-13 lead after the first eight minutes.
Greensburg extended the lead to 27-15 with six points from West. The Lady Lions rallied with the next six points, four from Boyer and two from Gossett, to cut the deficit to six points. A pair of West free throws closed the first half with Greensburg leading 29-21.
Rushville opened the third quarter on a 10-3 run. Munchel's drive to the bucket got things rolling and her back-to-back buckets closed the gap to 32-31. A Harmon 3-pointer was all for Greensburg in the early run.
After another Adams 3-pointer for Greensburg, Munchel scored again to start an 11-0 Rushville run. Boyer scored on a drive, Kylee Herbert drained a 3-pointer, Gossett completed a traditional three point play and Kiley Parley added a put back bucket to give the Lady Lions a 42-35 lead.
Powers hit a 3-pointer to stop the run and West scored in the paint to cut the deficit to two points. A short jumper by Herbert closed the third quarter with Rushville leading 44-40.
The teams traded free throws early in the fourth quarter. With Rushville still holding a 4-point lead, Greensburg's Adams connected on a 3-pointer to get the Lady Pirates within one at 47-46. Three straight free throws by Gossett extended Rushville's lead back to four points.
With 1:03 to play, West scored and Powers added a rebound bucket to tie the game at 50-50. Four straight free throws by Munchel and a free throw by Boyer pushed Rushville's lead to 55-50. Powers banked in a 3-pointer from near half-court with :00.6 left in the game to make the final margin 55-53.
For the Lady Lions, Munchel tallied 17 points, three rebounds, six steals and one assist. Gossett had 15 points, three rebounds and one steal. Boyer finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals. Kylee Herbert added four points, three rebounds and two steals. Olivia Smith had two points and three rebounds. Kiley Parsley added two points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist.
West led Greensburg with 21 points. Adams hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Powers added 11 points. Harmon hit a trio of 3-pointers for nine points.
