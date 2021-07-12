BATESVILLE – Aaron Garrett has a philosophy every summer for his Batesville basketball teams. It doesn’t matter if it’s one of his better teams or not, the mantra remains the same.
“I don’t care about the scoreboard in the summer,” Garrett said. “I want you to play hard. I’m not going to yell at you in the summer, unless effort is not there. I don’t like repeated mistakes, but obviously there’s got to be a comfortable place to grow and learn in. So I’m not on them much unless they’re not competing hard.”
While the score might not matter to the veteran coach who’s preparing for his 14th year as the Bulldogs’ head coach, individual reps certainly do.
BHS lost by 40 points to a very good Mount Vernon Fortville team in a shootout in Indianapolis. However, Garrett pointed to one play as an example in which he hopes will serve the team well when the season rolls around.
“We ran action at the end of the third quarter that we executed and scored on. That is a valuable, valuable rep,” Garrett said.
Batesville’s varsity and junior varsity teams played in multiple events in June, including at Marian, New Castle, East Central and the Mount St. Joseph’s Shootout in Cincinnati.
The Dogs wrapped up summer games at the Charlie Hughes College Exposure Shootout in Indianapolis, which featured some quality competition.
Getting bigger, faster and stronger has been a major point of emphasis for Garrett since the 2020-21 season ended in the sectional semifinals against Greensburg.
“We made a re-commitment to the weight room,” Garrett said. “We are definitely getting bigger, faster and stronger. I’m getting some length back; we’ll definitely have more length than what we’ve had the last couple of years.”
A prime example of that length starts with rising junior Cole Pride. He’s 6-foot-5 or 6-6, and has a wing span of at least 6-7. He has the potential to become someone who’s 6-8 with a 6-10 or 6-11 wing span, Garrett said.
“I’ve never – as an assistant or head coach – had that type of player,” Garrett said. “It will be interesting to see some things we can do.”
While Pride is still developing his game and getting used to his body growing so rapidly, he’s also shown some things offensively that will compliment other players on the roster.
Thomas Raver is Batesville’s leading returning scorer. The rising senior averaged 10.6 points per game, and led the team with 5.3 rebounds per game.
Raver broke his hand at the East Central Shootout. It came after the Dogs had two close games and Garrett complimenting Raver.
“You’re playing the best basketball I’ve ever seen you play,” Garrett told Raver.
In the third game at East Central, Raver got his feet taken out from under him. He put him hand on the floor to brace the fall, suffering the injury. Garrett said Raver will be in a cast for four weeks, but the coach was actually more upset about the time he’ll miss in the weight room.
“He’s getting stronger,” Garrett said. “It’s already showing. He’s a dynamic weapon.”
Raver is far from the only player who has made major strides in the gym. By playing games, the Bulldogs were able to see how their efforts this spring and summer are paying off.
“It was good for the guys after we put in such a workload this spring in the weight room for them to see that play out on the game floor,” Garrett said. “I would say we attacked the basket better than we have the last couple years, in terms of multiple guys going downhill and attacking the basket.”
Where the Bulldogs continue to search for more help is outside shooting. Several players have the capability, Garrett said, but they’ve got to do it in games.
“We need a couple people to absolutely knock down shots,” he said.
Cole Werner averaged 7.6 points last year, and along with Raver, he’s a returning starter.
Eli Pierson, who averaged 3.1 points per game, has gotten much stronger, Garrett said.
Other seniors who are expected to step up include Cody Mohr, who had a really good season last year on JV.
“He should be able to space the floor and shoot,” Garrett said.
Kasin Hughes and Zach Wade are rising seniors who also did well on JV last year and will provide depth. Hughes plays very hard, Garrett said, while Wade has a good feel for the game.
“They have two different skills sets that can help us in different ways,” Garrett said.
Rising juniors include Pride and Alec Bunselmeier, who played JV last year and can shoot and handle the ball.
“He’s gotten stronger,” Garrett said, “and he’ll have to be good defensive player for us too.”
Cade Kaiser is a rising freshman who Garrett anticipates will play varsity next season. There will be a learning curve, Garrett said, particularly since he’s a high-level baseball player who didn’t get to play much basketball this summer.
“He’ll be a really good athlete for Batesville High School,” Garrett said of Kaiser, who also plays football. “He’s gonna be pretty good.”
The Bulldogs played some difficult competition this summer, which was by design. After being unable to hold workouts or play games last summer because of the pandemic, Garrett is very appreciative of the work they’ve been able to get in this offseason.
The Dogs are continuing to lift weights and shoot in July.
“I have a very positive feeling about this summer,” Garrett said. “We are getting better, and more importantly, we’re getting stronger. So I’m pretty pleased.”
