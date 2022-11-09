With the state tournament field down to just eight teams, only six ranked teams remain in Class A. Two of those will battle for the regional crown at Sheridan where the 11-1 No. 6 Blackhawks host No. 3 North Decatur (12-0) Friday.
The Blackhawks put up 75 points in the sectional championship win over Hagerstown. Sheridan is averaging 43.8 points per game. There have only been three games this season in which the Blackhawks didn't score at least 40 points.
Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 13.6 points per game and have five shut-out wins this season. The last time the Blackhawks were really tested was in the regular season finale against Carroll (Flora). Sheridan defeated No. 8 Carroll 19-18.
The only blemish on the Blackhawks' record came in Week 1 where Class 3A No. 7 Western Boone defeated Sheridan 35-12.
Sheridan's offensive attack comes from the ground game. The Blackhawks have rushed for 4,122 yards this season (343.5 per game).
Senior Peyton Cross leads the ground attack with 2,082 yards rushing this season with 27 touchdowns. Sheridan has six other rushers with more than 100 yards, including Jacob Jones with 707 and Zach Bales with 630.
Bales (134 tackles), Jones (132 tackles) and Cross (118 tackles) spear head the Blackhawks' defense. Jones has 17 tackles for loss this season. Bales and Cross both have 12.
The Chargers will counter with a balanced attack offensively. Carson Parmer has passed for 1,864 yards and 21 touchdowns. Reid Messer has rushed for 1,365 yards with 34 touchdowns. James Evans has 525 yards rushing and Kaden Muckerheide has 705 yards receiving.
The Chargers average 43.3 points per game offensively and allow just 6.2 points defensively. In 12 games, the Charges have allowed their opponents to score in double figures in just four games with six shutouts.
ND football regional information
Sheridan Middle School (3030 W. 246th St., Sheridan) is the visitor entrance for all North Decatur fans, coaches, teams and personnel. ND bleachers are on the east side of the field. There will be no pass outs.
Electronic noisemakers, sirens and whistles are prohibited. All IHSAA single session tickets will be $10. No cash will be accepted. Debit or credit sales at the door. No cash sales.
TICKET LINK: Fans can pre-purchase tickets at https://websites.eventlink.com/s/sheridan/Tickets.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Cash will be accepted at the concession stand.
