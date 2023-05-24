BLOOMINGTON - Greensburg's magical season on the tennis court has come to an end, but it took No. 16 Bloomington North to do it. The Lady Cougars eliminated the Lady Pirates 4-1 in the opening round of the regional. Greensburg ends the season at 18-1.
Greensburg's Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe picked up a win at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-3.
Greensburg's Jenna Foster lost at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing was defeated 6-1, 6-1. Greensburg's Mary Harmon fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles duo of Janae Comer and Ella Chapman lost 6-2, 6-0.
"This group of girls is unique. They are athletic and competitive, supportive of each other, very coachable and so pleasant to be around. They ended with an 18-1 record and were conference and sectional champions. That's a lot to be proud of," Coach Rigney said.
