ST. LEON - The boys swim sectional wrap up Saturday with the consolation round and final round. At the end of the day, Bloomington North came out on top as sectional champs with 415 points.
Bloomington South was second with 368. Host East Central took third with 313. Columbus East finished fourth with 299.5 followed by Columbus North 263.5, Greensburg 130.5, Batesville 115.5, Milan 114, Oldenburg Academy 61, South Ripley 49, Lawrenceburg 44, South Dearborn 19 and Edgewood 16.
In the sectional final of the 200 medley relay, Greensburg's team of Christopher Mains, Matthew Reynolds, Alexander Walden and Jacob Hawkins finished seventh with a new school record time of 1:44.37.
Batesville's team of Will Johnson, Ciaran Tyrer, Emiliano Lopez and Matthew Tekulve placed sixth in 1:43.99.
In the 200 freestyle, Greensburg's Tristen Hostetler placed 12th in 1:54.79.
In the 200 individual medley, Greensburg Mains took ninth place in 2:04.28, five seconds better than his preliminary round time.
Batesville's Johnson placed sixth in the 50 freestyle with a time of :22.60. Batesville's Lopez and Greensburg's Alexander Walden were 12th with identical times of :23.80. Greensburg's Reynolds placed 15th in :23.85.
In the 100 butterfly final, Greensburg's Walden placed seventh in :56.45. Batesville's Tyrer was 13th in :59.15.
Batesville's Johnson returned to place fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of :49.08. Greensburg's Jacob Hawkins was 13th in :51.86 and Batesville's Lopez was 16th in :53.45.
In the tough 500 freestyle, Greensburg's Hostetler touched the wall in 11th place with a time of 5:11.56. Fellow Pirate James Frensemeier was 15th in 5:27.17.
Batesville's 200 freestyle relay team of Tekulve, Tyrer, Lopez and Johnson placed fifth in 1:34.97. Greensburg's team of Jacob Hawkins, Mains, Hostetler and Reynolds took sixth in 1:35.01.
Greensburg's Joe Hawkins was 16th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.06.
In the 100 breaststroke, Greensburg's Reynolds placed ninth in 1:05.22. Batesville's Tyrer was 11th in 1:05.77.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Greensburg's team of Mains, Walden, Hostetler and Jacob Hawkins finished sixth in 3:28.28, six seconds better than the preliminary round. Batesville's team of Richardson, Hon, Carpenter and Kuntz took ninth in 4:19.67.
