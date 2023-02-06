COLUMBUS - The Lady Panthers of Bloomington South raised the swim sectional championship trophy following Saturday's finals at Columbus North.
Bloomington South finished with a team total 475. Bloomington North was second with 384 followed by East Central 302, Columbus North 226, Columbus East 207, Milan 137, Edgewood 120, Rising Sun 104, South Ripley 73, Greensburg 67, South Dearborn 57, Lawrenceburg 44 and Batesville 27.
Batesville's 200 medley relay team of Taylor Blanton, Sarah Bedel, Isabel Raab and Ella Moster finished ninth.
In the 200 freestyle, Greensburg's Emma Hostetler was 15th and Brenley Jameson was 16th.
Greensburg's Lilly Corya took 10th in the 200 individual medley and 14th in the 100 breaststroke.
Batesville's Raab finished 13th in the 50 freestyle and 15th in the 100 butterfly.
Greensburg's Hostetler was 15th in the 100 freestyle.
Greensburg's 200 freestyle relay team of Jameson, Hostetler, Victoria Gauck and Corya took seventh.
Greensburg's Jameson finished 11th in the 100 backstroke and Batesville's Blanton was 14th in the event.
Greensburg's 400 freestyle relay team of Jameson, Hostetler, Gauck and Corya took eighth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.